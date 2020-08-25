  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Bean and Shrimp Risotto

August 25, 2020 | 11:55am
A gourmet dish for whenever you need to impress
Bean Shrimp Risotto

Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com

Cooked in chicken broth until perfectly creamy and served under melted parmesan cheese, this bean and shrimp risotto is equal parts classy and comfort food. 



Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
425
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 to 4 Ounces white mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 1/2 Cup Arborio rice
  • 3 cans (14-oz. each) fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 Pound peeled, deveined shrimp
  • 2 Cups sugar snap peas
  • 1 15-oz. can cannellini or pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 medium red, ripe tomato, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup (2 ounces) shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

Sauté onion, garlic, and mushrooms in olive oil in large saucepan until tender, 5 to 8 minutes.

Stir in rice and cook 2 to 3 minutes.

Heat broth to boiling in medium saucepan; reduce heat to low.

Add 1 cup broth to rice and cook, stirring constantly, until broth is absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes.

Slowly add 2 cups broth and simmer, stirring until broth is absorbed.

Add shrimp, snap peas, and remaining broth to saucepan. Cook, stirring frequently, until rice is just tender and liquid absorbed, 5 to 10 minutes.

Add beans and tomatoes; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer.

Stir in cheese; season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving425
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol102mg34%
Protein27g54%
Carbs64g21%
Vitamin A87µg10%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.7%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium245mg24%
Fiber7g29%
Folate (food)68µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)260µg65%
Folic acid113µgN/A
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium73mg17%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus456mg65%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium730mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.7%
Sodium1206mg50%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg36.2%
Water416gN/A
Zinc2mg22%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
