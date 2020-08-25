Bean and Shrimp Risotto

Sauté onion, garlic, and mushrooms in olive oil in large saucepan until tender, 5 to 8 minutes.

Stir in rice and cook 2 to 3 minutes.

Heat broth to boiling in medium saucepan; reduce heat to low.

Add 1 cup broth to rice and cook, stirring constantly, until broth is absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes.

Slowly add 2 cups broth and simmer, stirring until broth is absorbed.

Add shrimp, snap peas, and remaining broth to saucepan. Cook, stirring frequently, until rice is just tender and liquid absorbed, 5 to 10 minutes.

Add beans and tomatoes; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer.

Stir in cheese; season to taste with salt and pepper.