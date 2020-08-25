Cooked in chicken broth until perfectly creamy and served under melted parmesan cheese, this bean and shrimp risotto is equal parts classy and comfort food.
Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 3 to 4 Ounces white mushrooms, sliced
- 1 1/2 Cup Arborio rice
- 3 cans (14-oz. each) fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 Pound peeled, deveined shrimp
- 2 Cups sugar snap peas
- 1 15-oz. can cannellini or pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 medium red, ripe tomato, chopped
- 1/2 Cup (2 ounces) shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
Directions
Sauté onion, garlic, and mushrooms in olive oil in large saucepan until tender, 5 to 8 minutes.
Stir in rice and cook 2 to 3 minutes.
Heat broth to boiling in medium saucepan; reduce heat to low.
Add 1 cup broth to rice and cook, stirring constantly, until broth is absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes.
Slowly add 2 cups broth and simmer, stirring until broth is absorbed.
Add shrimp, snap peas, and remaining broth to saucepan. Cook, stirring frequently, until rice is just tender and liquid absorbed, 5 to 10 minutes.
Add beans and tomatoes; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer.
Stir in cheese; season to taste with salt and pepper.