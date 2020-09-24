bbq turkey sandwiches

September 24, 2020 | 3:21pm
This kid-approved dinner will rid you of all the leftover chicken and turkey you have stored and stacked in tupperwares.
Courtesy of French’s®
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup red bell pepper
- 1 Cup barbecue sauce
- 1/2 Cup apricot preserves
- 1/4 Cup French's® Classic Yellow Mustard
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon French's® Classic Worcestershire Sauce
- 4 Cups shredded cooked turkey or chicken
- 1 (6 oz.) can French's® Original Crispy Fried Onions
Directions
Cook peppers in a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray.
Stir in barbecue sauce, apricot preserves, mustard, sugar and Worcestershire.
Simmer 5 minutes until flavors are blended.
Stir in cooked turkey or chicken.
Cook until heated through.
Serve on rolls.
Top each serving with some of the Crispy Fried Onions.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving294
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein22g44%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.4%
Vitamin B60.5mg41.7%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg45%
Phosphorus186mg27%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium358mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.4%
Sodium606mg25%
Sugars, added11gN/A
Water101gN/A
Zinc2mg18%