BBQ Tempeh Ribs

Tempeh, which is made from fermented and cooked soybeans, has recently grown in popularity. The affordable meat alternative can be made in a variety of ways. Here, tempeh is blanched, broiled and tossed with a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce.
Recipe courtesy of Ian Theasby and Henry David Firth of BOSH.tv, from their cookbook, Speedy BOSH! Quick. Easy. All Plants.
Ingredients
For the tempeh
- 7 Ounces tempeh
- 6 Tablespoons store-bought BBQ sauce
- 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon fennel seeds
- Pinch of salt
For the creamed corn
- 2/3 Cups corn (fresh or canned)
- 1/3 Cup soy cream
- 1/2 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- Pinch of salt
For the slaw
- Handful of pecans
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon maple syrup
- Pinch of salt
- 1/4 head red cabbage
- 1/4 head sweetheart (pointed) cabbage
- 1/2 lime
To serve
- 2 scallions
Directions
For the tempeh
Tip the tempeh into the boiling water and blanch for 3 minutes.
Put the BBQ sauce, red wine vinegar, fennel seeds, and salt into a bowl and mix well.
Remove the tempeh from the pan and cut it into finger-sized strips.
Add them to the sauce and toss to coat.
Arrange the tempeh on the lined baking sheet, leaving some of the marinade behind in the bowl for later.
Put under the broiler for 5 minutes (if they start to bubble and brown, baste with some of the reserved marinade and give them a turn).
For the creamed corn
Meanwhile, make the creamed corn.
Rinse the corn.
Place the kernels in a large ramekin along with the soy cream and sprinkle with the smoked paprika and salt. Slide under the broiler next to the tempeh ribs.
For the slaw
Make the slaw.
Set the skillet over medium heat. Add the pecans, maple syrup, and salt and toss to coat the pecans in the syrup.
Jiggle the pan a few times to stop the pecans burning.
Fry until caramelized and sticky.
Thinly slice the cabbages and put them into a salad bowl.
Squeeze in the juice of the lime and top with the caramelized pecans.
To serve
Once the ribs are nicely browned and the corn is bubbling and browned on top, carefully remove from the broiler.
Brush the ribs with the remaining marinade.
Slice the scallions and scatter them over the ribs.
Take everything to the table with the slaw and plenty of napkins!