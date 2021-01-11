BBQ Tempeh Ribs

Tip the tempeh into the boiling water and blanch for 3 minutes.

Put the BBQ sauce, red wine vinegar, fennel seeds, and salt into a bowl and mix well.

Remove the tempeh from the pan and cut it into finger-sized strips.

Add them to the sauce and toss to coat.

Arrange the tempeh on the lined baking sheet, leaving some of the marinade behind in the bowl for later.

Put under the broiler for 5 minutes (if they start to bubble and brown, baste with some of the reserved marinade and give them a turn).