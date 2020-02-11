bbq chicken flatbread

Preheat oven to 495.

Toss the cooked shredded chicken with ½ cup of the barbecue sauce and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and saute, stirring occasionally, over low heat under very soft, 15-20 minutes.

While the onion is sauteeing, place the jalapeño peppers in a dry skillet over high heat. Cook, turning as needed, until all sides are blackened and blistered.

Remove the peppers to a bowl and cover the bowl with foil or a tea towel. When peppers are cool enough to handle, put on your rubber gloves (I insist!) and slip the skin off the outside of the peppers.

Slice the peppers in half, remove the seeds and ribs and slice into thin strips.

Spray pizza pan with olive oil non-stick cooking spray.

Using your fingertips, press pizza dough into your pizza pan, making a crust around the edges.

Spread the remaining half-cup barbecue sauce over the dough, leaving a one-inch border around the edge.

Top pizza with shredded cheeses.

Spread sauteed onion, roasted jalapeño slices and the shredded chicken evenly over the pizza.

Bake at 495 for 10-12 minutes until the crust is puffed and golden and the cheese melted and bubbly.

Top with chopped scallion and serve.