Zesty BBQ Drumsticks

In a gallon-size resealable plastic bag, combine olive oil, BBQ seasoning rub, lime juice and zest, garlic, salt and pepper. Add drumsticks and toss to coat.

Marinate in the refrigerator for 15 to 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.

Preheat broiler or grill to medium-high heat.

Grill drumsticks 14 to 16 minutes, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through and golden brown. Chicken is done when it feels firm to the touch and when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170° F.

Remove from grill, sprinkle chicken with cilantro and serve with BBQ sauce on the side, if desired.