Banana Cream Pie Pudding Cup

July 1, 2020 | 3:25pm
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This recipe recreates a tried and true Southern dessert, banana pudding. The dessert features a quick version of the treat by stirring sliced banana and vanilla wafers into pudding.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 1/4 banana, sliced
- 2 vanilla wafers, coarsely crushed
- 1 pudding cup (3.25 oz each) Snack Pack® Vanilla Pudding
- Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping
Directions
Add banana and wafers to pudding cup; mix lightly.
Top with a serving of Reddi-wip. Serve immediately.