4.5
2 ratings

Banana Cream Pie Pudding Cup

July 1, 2020 | 3:25pm
A Southern staple turned childhood favorite
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This recipe recreates a tried and true Southern dessert, banana pudding. The dessert features a quick version of the treat by stirring sliced banana and vanilla wafers into pudding.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 banana, sliced
  • 2 vanilla wafers, coarsely crushed
  • 1 pudding cup (3.25 oz each) Snack Pack® Vanilla Pudding
  • Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping

Directions

Add banana and wafers to pudding cup; mix lightly.

Top with a serving of Reddi-wip. Serve immediately.

