Step 1: Preheat oven to 425F.

Step 2: Add four sweet potatoes to a pan lined with foil. Poke holes in each sweet potato with a fork.

Step 3: Bake sweet potatoes for 40 minutes, or until tender.

Step 4: Let sweet potatoes cool for about 10 minutes. Slice potatoes down the center with a knife and add a tablespoon of butter to each.

Step 5: Season with salt and pepper.