4.5
2 ratings

Baked Sweet Potato

August 4, 2021 | 1:13pm
Sweeten up your day
Sometimes the best part of a meal is the side dish, especially when loaded with buttery, sweet and salty flavors like these baked sweet potatoes are. To make the exterior super crispy, avoid wrapping foil around the sweet potatoes which traps the moisture and keeps the skin soft. 

Ready in
45 m
5 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
215
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes
  • 4 Tablespoons butter
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425F. 

Step 2: Add four sweet potatoes to a pan lined with foil. Poke holes in each sweet potato with a fork. 

Step 3: Bake sweet potatoes for 40 minutes, or until tender. 

Step 4: Let sweet potatoes cool for about 10 minutes. Slice potatoes down the center with a knife and add a tablespoon of butter to each.

Step 5: Season with salt and pepper. 

