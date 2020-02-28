Baked Blueberry Oatmeal

In a large bowl mix oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Optional- Add in dried fruits and nuts. Set aside.

In a separate bowl mix the eggs, milk, melted coconut oil (we just melt it in the microwave), brown sugar, honey, and vanilla extract.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and stir until well combined. Gently stir in blueberries.

Pour into a greased 2 qt. baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Serve hot with fresh cream or milk.