This recipe for baked blueberry oatmeal will become an instant favorite in your house, and most likely, a weekly occurrence on your breakfast table. With cinnamon, honey, brown sugar and blueberries, this oatmeal is sweet and slightly crunchy on the outside with a softer inside. You'll never have to face mushy oatmeal again, and your friends will be begging you to bring it to your next brunch gathering.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Notes
This recipe is very forgiving. You can add in nuts, dried fruit or other fresh or frozen fruits of your choosing. Get creative, who knows what amazing concoction you will discover.
Ingredients
- 6 Cups old-fashioned oats
- 4 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
- dried fruits or nuts, optional
- 4 eggs
- 2 Cups milk
- 1/2 Cup coconut oil
- 1/2 Cup brown sugar
- 1/2 Cup honey
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Directions
In a large bowl mix oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Optional- Add in dried fruits and nuts. Set aside.
In a separate bowl mix the eggs, milk, melted coconut oil (we just melt it in the microwave), brown sugar, honey, and vanilla extract.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and stir until well combined. Gently stir in blueberries.
Pour into a greased 2 qt. baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
Serve hot with fresh cream or milk.