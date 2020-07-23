Italian Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Sliders

Mix seasoning blend and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a skillet over medium heat, add about 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add carrot, bell pepper, and white onion, saute for about 5 minutes, season with 1 tablespoon of seasoning blend, add garlic and saute 1 minute more. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Tear sliced bread and add to a medium bowl, add 1 teaspoonful of seasoning blend and cover with chicken broth and set aside.

In a separate bowl, add ground turkey, sausage (casing removed), remaining seasoning blend, minus 1 tablespoon. Add beaten egg, cheese, cooled vegetables, green onions and bread/broth mixture. Mix well and set aside.

Place foil on a baking sheet, spray with nonstick cooking spray. Lay bacon slices down, slightly overlapping bacon. Sprinkle about 1 teaspoonful of seasoning blend on top of bacon. Add meat mixture in the center of bacon and form a log.

Wrap bacon up sides of meatloaf. Cover with another piece of foil and flip meatloaf over. Remove top foil and you should have a fully covered bacon meatloaf. Sprinkle remaining seasonings on top of bacon. Baste with barbeque sauce. Wrap meatloaf back up in foil.

Bake meatloaf for 45 minutes, remove foil from meatloaf and bake 20 minutes more. Broil for about 3 minutes on each side of meatloaf to crisp bacon. Remove from oven and allow meatloaf to rest for about 10 minutes before cutting.

To prepare sandwiches, use left over chilled meatloaf. Cut into slices. Place about 1 tablespoon of butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook meatloaf about 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Slice King's Hawiian rolls in half, place a piece of crisp lettuce on bottom, cover in ketchup, add meatloaf, cheese, and extra bacon if you have any leftover and serve.