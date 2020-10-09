  1. Home
Bacon Wrapped Maine Lobster Bites

October 9, 2020 | 10:14am
Bacon and lobster?! Amazing
Courtesy of Get Maine Lobster

What could make lobster even more decadent? Bacon, of course!

This recipe is courtesy of Get Maine Lobster.

Ready in
26 m
20 m
(prepare time)
6 m
(cook time)
20
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound cooked lobster meat
  • 8-10 uncooked bacon slices cut in half
  • 3 scallions
  • Lemon
  • Maple syrup

Directions

Preheat the broiler to high.

Remove lobster meat from the shells.

Chop lobster into 16-20 large pieces.

Cut the green side of the scallions into small pieces and pair with a bite of lobster.

Wrap a piece of bacon around each bite and secure using a toothpick. Continue skewering your bacon bites, leaving space between the bacon and lobster to allow the bacon to cook all around.

Broil for 6 minutes or until bacon begins to crisp, turning once.

Remove from oven and arrange on platter.

Drizzle with lemon and maple syrup.

Serve.

