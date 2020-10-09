Bacon Wrapped Maine Lobster Bites

Preheat the broiler to high.

Remove lobster meat from the shells.

Chop lobster into 16-20 large pieces.

Cut the green side of the scallions into small pieces and pair with a bite of lobster.

Wrap a piece of bacon around each bite and secure using a toothpick. Continue skewering your bacon bites, leaving space between the bacon and lobster to allow the bacon to cook all around.

Broil for 6 minutes or until bacon begins to crisp, turning once.

Remove from oven and arrange on platter.

Drizzle with lemon and maple syrup.

Serve.