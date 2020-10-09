Bacon Wrapped Maine Lobster Bites

October 9, 2020 | 10:14am
Courtesy of Get Maine Lobster
What could make lobster even more decadent? Bacon, of course!
This recipe is courtesy of Get Maine Lobster.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound cooked lobster meat
- 8-10 uncooked bacon slices cut in half
- 3 scallions
- Lemon
- Maple syrup
Directions
Preheat the broiler to high.
Remove lobster meat from the shells.
Chop lobster into 16-20 large pieces.
Cut the green side of the scallions into small pieces and pair with a bite of lobster.
Wrap a piece of bacon around each bite and secure using a toothpick. Continue skewering your bacon bites, leaving space between the bacon and lobster to allow the bacon to cook all around.
Broil for 6 minutes or until bacon begins to crisp, turning once.
Remove from oven and arrange on platter.
Drizzle with lemon and maple syrup.
Serve.