Bacon waffles

Spray a waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine flour, baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Beat the egg whites in a second medium bowl until stiff.

Combine egg yolks, milk, and butter in a large bowl and beat. Add the flour mixture and stir until blended. Add the egg whites.

Put 2 halves of bacon in each waffle grid and close the cover. Cook bacon for 1 minute and then add ½ cup batter to each waffle grid. Bake for about 4-5 minutes, until golden brown.

Serve with maple syrup.