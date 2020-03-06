  1. Home
Bacon Waffles

March 6, 2020
Indulge in this comforting breakfast dish during your next brunch
Bacon waffles
© Efired/Dreamstime.com

If you're obsessed with chicken and waffles, then you have to try this easy twist on the dish. Instead of fried chicken, you'll have cirspy bacon and homemade fluffy waffles topped with maple syrup for an extra touch of sweetness — all in under half an hour. 

Recipe courtesy of Leena Asuma, Gals That Brunch

Ready in
25 m
20 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 Teaspoons baking powder
  • salt
  • 2 large eggs, separated
  • 1 1/2 Cup milk
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 6 slices of bacon, cut in half
  • maple syrup

Directions

Spray a waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine flour, baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Beat the egg whites in a second medium bowl until stiff.

Combine egg yolks, milk, and butter in a large bowl and beat. Add the flour mixture and stir until blended. Add the egg whites.

Put 2 halves of bacon in each waffle grid and close the cover. Cook bacon for 1 minute and then add ½ cup batter to each waffle grid. Bake for about 4-5 minutes, until golden brown.

Serve with maple syrup.

