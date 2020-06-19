  1. Home
Bacon Guacamole
Bacon Guacamole
4.5
2 ratings

Bacon Guacamole

June 19, 2020 | 12:54pm
Guacamole with a secret ingredient
Photo Courtesy of Jason Goldstein, Chop Happy

Who doesn't love guacamole? It has the perfect texture and is loaded with flavor. This recipe gives the delicious dip a twist by incorporating bacon. 

Photo Courtesy of Jason Goldstein, Chop Happy 

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
448
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 avocados
  • 1/4 red onion (chopped)
  • 1 Teaspoon vinegar
  • 1 handful cilantro (chopped)
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon pepper
  • 4 sliced bacon (cooked and chopped)

Directions

Add avocado, vinegar, salt and pepper in a bowl.

Smash all ingredients together and mix until creamy.

Mix in the cilantro, bacon and onion, and mix.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving448
Total Fat41g63%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein8g16%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B120.1µg6%
Vitamin B60.6mg46.6%
Vitamin C21mg23%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E4mg29%
Vitamin K45µg37%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber14g55%
Folate (food)165µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)165µg41%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated25gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus150mg21%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium1056mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.2%
Sodium559mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.3%
Water169gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
