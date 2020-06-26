Bacon, Cheddar and Chive Strata

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8” x 8” baking dish.

Chop the bread into 2” x 2” squares, dice the bacon and slice the chives into about 1/4”-long pieces.

Mix the eggs, milk, bacon, chives and salt in a bowl. Place the cubed bread in the baking dish and drizzle with melted butter.

Add cheese to the egg mixture and pour over the bread.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes.