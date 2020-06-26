  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Bacon, Cheddar and Chive Strata

June 26, 2020 | 2:02pm
Enjoy this appetizing bacon, egg and cheese meal
Photo courtesy of Phill's Fresh Eggs.

This savory brunch bake will be a fan favorite whether it is a relaxed morning or a put-together brunch.

Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs.

Ready in
45 m
10 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
430
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Cups cubed bread
  • 6 strips of cooked bacon
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 10 eggs
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt to taste
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8” x 8” baking dish.

Chop the bread into 2” x 2” squares, dice the bacon and slice the chives into about 1/4”-long pieces.

Mix the eggs, milk, bacon, chives and salt in a bowl. Place the cubed bread in the baking dish and drizzle with melted butter.

Add cheese to the egg mixture and pour over the bread.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving430
Total Fat31g47%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol319mg100%
Protein21g43%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A221µg25%
Vitamin B121µg47%
Vitamin B60.3mg19.5%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D2µg15%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium252mg25%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)59µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)68µg17%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus348mg50%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium276mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg44%
Sodium569mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.3%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water121gN/A
Zinc2mg22%
