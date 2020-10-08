  1. Home
Lobster Avocado Toast

October 8, 2020 | 5:18pm
Make your fancy brunch dish even FANCIER
Courtesy of Get Maine Lobster

Avocado toast already feels like a pretty fancy dish, but adding lobster makes this decadent brunch dish even more Insta-worthy.

Recipe courtesy of Get Maine Lobster.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
670
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe medium avocados
  • 2 Teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • Fine grain sea salt
  • 4-6 slices crusty bread of your choice (or a small baguette sliced into rounds if you’re going the crostini route)
  • 4 picked lobster meat, chopped into small pieces
  • 1/2 jalapeño, very thinly sliced or finely chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons finely chopped chives
  • Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Directions

Slice your avocados in half lengthwise. Remove the pits and scoop them into a bowl.

Add the lemon juice and a good pinch of sea salt.

Mash the avocadoes with a fork until relatively smooth. No need to go crazy, peeps, a few chunks are fine. Briefly set aside.

Pre-heat your broiler on high, and go ahead and slice your bread.

Arrange the bread on a baking sheet and broil for 1-2 minutes per side until nice and toasty. (Yes, you can obviously use a toaster if you prefer. Do a lot of people own toasters these days? I don’t.)

Spread each piece of toast with a thick layer of avocado mash.

Top with lobster, then sprinkle with jalapeño and chives.

Drizzle each with a teensy bit of olive oil.

If you want to finish these bad boys with a little extra lemon and some flaky sea salt, by all means, go ahead

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving670
Total Fat39g61%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol381mg100%
Protein56g100%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A21µg2%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.9mg66.7%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin E8mg53%
Vitamin K49µg41%
Calcium288mg29%
Fiber14g56%
Folate (food)206µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)228µg57%
Folic acid13µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium180mg43%
Monounsaturated26gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg58%
Phosphorus609mg87%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium1614mg34%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.8%
Sodium1396mg58%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg27.6%
Water405gN/A
Zinc12mg100%
