Lobster Avocado Toast

Avocado toast already feels like a pretty fancy dish, but adding lobster makes this decadent brunch dish even more Insta-worthy.
Ingredients
- 2 ripe medium avocados
- 2 Teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- Fine grain sea salt
- 4-6 slices crusty bread of your choice (or a small baguette sliced into rounds if you’re going the crostini route)
- 4 picked lobster meat, chopped into small pieces
- 1/2 jalapeño, very thinly sliced or finely chopped
- 2 Teaspoons finely chopped chives
- Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Directions
Slice your avocados in half lengthwise. Remove the pits and scoop them into a bowl.
Add the lemon juice and a good pinch of sea salt.
Mash the avocadoes with a fork until relatively smooth. No need to go crazy, peeps, a few chunks are fine. Briefly set aside.
Pre-heat your broiler on high, and go ahead and slice your bread.
Arrange the bread on a baking sheet and broil for 1-2 minutes per side until nice and toasty. (Yes, you can obviously use a toaster if you prefer. Do a lot of people own toasters these days? I don’t.)
Spread each piece of toast with a thick layer of avocado mash.
Top with lobster, then sprinkle with jalapeño and chives.
Drizzle each with a teensy bit of olive oil.
If you want to finish these bad boys with a little extra lemon and some flaky sea salt, by all means, go ahead