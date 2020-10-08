Lobster Avocado Toast

Slice your avocados in half lengthwise. Remove the pits and scoop them into a bowl.

Add the lemon juice and a good pinch of sea salt.

Mash the avocadoes with a fork until relatively smooth. No need to go crazy, peeps, a few chunks are fine. Briefly set aside.

Pre-heat your broiler on high, and go ahead and slice your bread.

Arrange the bread on a baking sheet and broil for 1-2 minutes per side until nice and toasty. (Yes, you can obviously use a toaster if you prefer. Do a lot of people own toasters these days? I don’t.)

Spread each piece of toast with a thick layer of avocado mash.

Top with lobster, then sprinkle with jalapeño and chives.

Drizzle each with a teensy bit of olive oil.

If you want to finish these bad boys with a little extra lemon and some flaky sea salt, by all means, go ahead