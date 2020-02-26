Asparagus Grilled Cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place asparagus on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle olive oil over asparagus then sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, until asparagus is crisp-tender and started to turn slightly brown in places. Remove from oven and cut the spears in half to fit your sandwich bread.

In the meantime, butter one side of each slice of bread.

Turn over four of the slices and lightly spread dijon mustard on them. Sprinkle a little bit of parmesan cheese on top of the dijon on those four slices as well. Next place one slice of swiss cheese on top of dijon.

Then place 4-6 asparagus spears on top of swiss cheese.

Sprinkle a little parmesan cheese over the asparagus. Then place another slice of swiss cheese on top. Place buttered bread slice (buttered side up) on top of cheese.

Make it now

In a large skillet over medium heat place the sandwich and grill butter side down. Cook for about 4-5 minutes, or until the bottom of the sandwich is turning golden brown. Carefully flip sandwich then cook another 4-5 minutes until golden browned and cheese is all melty. Remove from pan and cook the other sandwiches the same way. Then serve.

Make it a freezer meal

Carefully wrap each assembled sandwich in plastic wrap. Then cover in foil and add to gallon sized freezer safe bag. Freeze.

Reheating

Place sandwich in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Remove foil and plastic wrap. In a large skillet over medium heat place the sandwich and grill butter side down. Cook for about 5-6 minutes, or until the bottom of the sandwich is turning golden brown. Carefully flip sandwich then cook another 5-6 minutes until golden browned and cheese is all melty. Serve.