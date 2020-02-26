Everyone loves the ease, comfort and tried and true delicousness of a grilled cheese. Yet, if you're looking for an upgrade to wow your friends or sneak in some extra vegetables to your kids' lunches, try out this easy recipe for asparagus grilled cheese. In under half an hour, you can make a sandwich of buttery toasted bread packed with roasted asparagus and gooey cheese with this delicious take on a classic.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces asparagus, washed and trimmed of woody ends
- 2 Teaspoons olive oil
- 8 slices of sourdough or french bread in a round loaf
- butter
- Dijon mustard
- 8 slices of Swiss or Baby Swiss cheese
- shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place asparagus on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle olive oil over asparagus then sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
Bake for 10-12 minutes, until asparagus is crisp-tender and started to turn slightly brown in places. Remove from oven and cut the spears in half to fit your sandwich bread.
In the meantime, butter one side of each slice of bread.
Turn over four of the slices and lightly spread dijon mustard on them. Sprinkle a little bit of parmesan cheese on top of the dijon on those four slices as well. Next place one slice of swiss cheese on top of dijon.
Then place 4-6 asparagus spears on top of swiss cheese.
Sprinkle a little parmesan cheese over the asparagus. Then place another slice of swiss cheese on top. Place buttered bread slice (buttered side up) on top of cheese.
Make it now
In a large skillet over medium heat place the sandwich and grill butter side down. Cook for about 4-5 minutes, or until the bottom of the sandwich is turning golden brown. Carefully flip sandwich then cook another 4-5 minutes until golden browned and cheese is all melty. Remove from pan and cook the other sandwiches the same way. Then serve.
Make it a freezer meal
Carefully wrap each assembled sandwich in plastic wrap. Then cover in foil and add to gallon sized freezer safe bag. Freeze.
Reheating
Place sandwich in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours to thaw. Remove foil and plastic wrap. In a large skillet over medium heat place the sandwich and grill butter side down. Cook for about 5-6 minutes, or until the bottom of the sandwich is turning golden brown. Carefully flip sandwich then cook another 5-6 minutes until golden browned and cheese is all melty. Serve.