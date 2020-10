Asian Frittata

Combine chicken, 1 teaspoon soy sauce and 1 teaspoon sesame oil in bowl; set aside.

Combine remaining 1 teaspoon sesame oil, eggs, pepper and salt in bowl; beat with whisk.

Set aside.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat until sizzling; add chicken strips.

Cook, stirring occasionally, 2-3 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink.

Remove chicken; set aside.

Add 1 tablespoon butter to same skillet; add bell pepper, green onions and bok choy.

Cook over medium-high heat 2-3 minutes or until vegetables just begin to soften.

Remove vegetables; set aside.

Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in skillet over medium heat until butter is sizzling.

Add chicken and vegetables to egg mixture; pour egg mixture into skillet.

Cook, stirring and lifting around bottom edges with spatula, 1-2 minutes or until eggs just begin to set.

Place skillet into oven; bake 8-10 minutes or until eggs are set.

Carefully place large plate over skillet; turn skillet to release frittata onto plate.

Serve with reserved sauce.