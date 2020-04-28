April 28, 2020
EzumeImages/iStock via Getty Images Plus
Knowing that my aunt makes the best Ashkenazi Charoset, I reached out to her for this tried and true family recipe for all to enjoy.
Notes
This is a ceremonial dish. The recipe can be doubled as needed.
Ingredients
- 2 tart apples
- 1/2 Cup walnuts, chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon or cardamon if you prefer (optional)
- 1 Teaspoon honey
- 1 Tablespoon grape juice or sweet wine
Directions
Peel apples and chop by hand or pulse in food processor briefly. Mix other ingredients together until you get your prefered consistency. This makes about two cups.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving154
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.5%
Protein3g5%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.7%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.7%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium19mg2%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg4%
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus61mg9%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium171mg4%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water79gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%