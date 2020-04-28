  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Ashkenazi Charoset

April 28, 2020
A great recipe for Passover Seder
Knowing that my aunt makes the best Ashkenazi Charoset, I reached out to her for this tried and true family recipe for all to enjoy. 

Ready in
31 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1
(cook time)
4
Servings
154
Calories Per Serving

Notes

This is a ceremonial dish. The recipe can be doubled as needed. 

Ingredients

  • 2 tart apples
  • 1/2 Cup walnuts, chopped
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon or cardamon if you prefer (optional)
  • 1 Teaspoon honey
  • 1 Tablespoon grape juice or sweet wine

Directions

Peel apples and chop by hand or pulse in food processor briefly. Mix other ingredients together until you get your prefered consistency. This makes about two cups. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving154
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.5%
Protein3g5%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.7%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.7%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium19mg2%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)14µg4%
Iron0.6mg3.2%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus61mg9%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium171mg4%
Sodium2mgN/A
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water79gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%
Tags
best recipes
Jewish recipes
passover
Charoset recipe