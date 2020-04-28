April 28, 2020
Creamy and sweet with a cinnamon kick and orange twist, this arroz con leche (rice pudding) will surely warm your heart and belly.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 1 navel orange
- 1 Cup long-grain white rice
- 2 Cups water
- 3 Cups fat free milk
- 14 Ounces NESTLÉ LA LECHERA Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Pinch of salt
- 2 cinnamon stick
Directions
PEEL orange rind from orange.
POUR rice and water into a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan and heat over medium heat. Once it comes to a boil, boil gently for 5 minutes.
STIR in milk sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, salt, orange rind and 1 cinnamon stick.
COOK, stirring occasionally, for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Remove orange rind and cinnamon stick.
SPOON into bowls; grate fresh cinnamon over pudding. Serve warm or chilled.
Servings9
Calories Per Serving259
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein8g16%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A147µg16%
Vitamin B120.5µg21.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg7.7%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.4%
Calcium309mg31%
Fiber0.6g2.6%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.7%
Phosphorus222mg32%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium348mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.4%
Sodium118mg5%
Water156gN/A
Zinc1mg9%