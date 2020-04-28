Arroz con leche

PEEL orange rind from orange.

POUR rice and water into a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan and heat over medium heat. Once it comes to a boil, boil gently for 5 minutes.

STIR in milk sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, salt, orange rind and 1 cinnamon stick.

COOK, stirring occasionally, for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Remove orange rind and cinnamon stick.

SPOON into bowls; grate fresh cinnamon over pudding. Serve warm or chilled.