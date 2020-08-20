  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Apple Raisin Bread Pudding

August 20, 2020 | 3:20pm
Raisins, apples and walnuts star in this dreamy dessert
Apple raisin bread pudding

Courtesy of McCormick

This hearty bread pudding made with raisins, apple and walnuts is a certified comfort food. It will fill you up and warm you up too. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
349
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 Cups whole milk
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Allspice
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 4 Cups French bread cubes (or Italian bread cubes)
  • 1 large apple, peeled and choppped
  • 1/2 Cup raisins
  • 1/2 Cup chopped walnuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix eggs, milk, sugar, butter, allspice, vanilla and cinnamon in large bowl until well blended.

Stir in bread cubes, apple, raisins and walnuts.

Spread evenly in greased 11x7-inch baking dish.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving349
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar38gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol98mg33%
Protein8g17%
Carbs50g17%
Vitamin A100µg11%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.8%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.4%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D1µg9%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium127mg13%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg10%
Folic acid4µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus163mg23%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium283mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.2%
Sodium161mg7%
Sugars, added25gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.3%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water104gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
