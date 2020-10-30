Apple cinnamon mincemeat pie

Put flour, sugar and salt into a food processor.

Pulse to mix well.

Cut butter and shortening into small pieces and sprinkle them over the flour mixture.

Use on/off pulses with the food processor to blend the fats into the flour. The mixture will look like coarse crumbs.

Put ice cubes into about ½ cup water and let the water chill.

Remove the ice cubes and drizzle about 6 tablespoons of the ice water over the flour mixture.

Briefly pulse the machine just until the mixture gathers into a dough.

Dump the mixture out onto a sheet of wax paper.

Gather into two balls, one slightly larger than the other. Flatten the balls into thick disks. Wrap in plastic, and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. (Dough will keep in the refrigerator for several days.)