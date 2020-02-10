  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Ants on a Log

February 10, 2020 | 5:19pm
By
Perfect for an after school snack, appetizer or dessert
Ants on a log recipe

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

This nostalgic snack is one of the absolute best snacks for kids. Healthy, easy to prepare and so cute, ants on a log is much sweeter than it sounds.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
399
Calories Per Serving

Notes

If desired, you can also substitute the raisins for blueberries, chocolate chips or craisins.

Ingredients

  • 4 stalks of celery
  • 1/2 Cup peanut butter
  • 1 box of raisins

Directions

Wash celery stalks and cut them in half.

Spread about 1/2 tablespoon of peanut butter into each piece of celery.

Top peanut butter with raisins. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving399
Total Fat33g51%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Protein15g30%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A18µg2%
Vitamin B60.3mg26.5%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin E6mg41%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium64mg6%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)85µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)85µg21%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium117mg28%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus236mg34%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium570mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.1%
Sodium75mg3%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.5%
Water77gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
celery
fruit
kid-friendly cooking
peanut butter