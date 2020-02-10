February 10, 2020 | 5:19pm
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
This nostalgic snack is one of the absolute best snacks for kids. Healthy, easy to prepare and so cute, ants on a log is much sweeter than it sounds.
Notes
If desired, you can also substitute the raisins for blueberries, chocolate chips or craisins.
Ingredients
- 4 stalks of celery
- 1/2 Cup peanut butter
- 1 box of raisins
Directions
Wash celery stalks and cut them in half.
Spread about 1/2 tablespoon of peanut butter into each piece of celery.
Top peanut butter with raisins.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving399
Total Fat33g51%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Protein15g30%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A18µg2%
Vitamin B60.3mg26.5%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin E6mg41%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium64mg6%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)85µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)85µg21%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium117mg28%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus236mg34%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium570mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.1%
Sodium75mg3%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.5%
Water77gN/A
Zinc2mg16%