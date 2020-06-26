Boston cream pie is a tried and true dessert rooted in the hearts of many Massachusetts natives. This recipe puts a twist on the dessert by adding a layer of amaretto pastry cream to the mix.
Recipe courtesy of Bake from Scratch
Ingredients
For the amaretto Boston cream pie
- 1/4 Cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon almond extract
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 large eggs
- 3 large egg yolks
- 2 Cups cake flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/3 Cup whole buttermilk
- 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
- Amaretto Pastry Cream (recipe follows)
- 1 Cup sliced almonds, toasted
- Chocolate Ganache (recipe follows)
For the amaretto pastry cream
- 1 1/2 Cup whole milk
- 2/3 Cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped and reserved
- 7 large egg yolks
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 Cup cornstarch
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 Tablespoons amaretto
For the chocolate ganache
- 1 1/3 Cup chopped bittersweet chocolate
- 3/4 Cups unsalted butter
- 4 Teaspoons corn syrup
- 1 Tablespoon water
Directions
For the amaretto Boston cream pie
Preheat oven to 325°F (170°C). Spray a tall-sided 9-inch round cake pan with baking spray with flour. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add oil, extracts, and salt, beating just until combined. Add eggs and egg yolks, one at a time, beating just until combined after each addition.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder. Reduce mixer speed to low. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition.
In another medium bowl, beat cream with a mixer at high speed until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes. Fold whipped cream into batter. Pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake until light golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack.
Using a serrated knife, cut cake in half horizontally. Spread all but ¼ cup Amaretto Pastry Cream onto one cake layer. Top with remaining cake layer. Coat sides of cake with an even layer of remaining Amaretto Pastry Cream, and press sliced almonds onto sides of cake. Pour Chocolate Ganache over top of cake. Refrigerate until chocolate is set, about 15 minutes. Serve at room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
For the amaretto pastry cream
In a medium saucepan, bring milk, cream, and vanilla bean and reserved seeds to a boil over medium heat.
In a medium bowl, whisk together egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually add milk mixture to egg mixture, whisking constantly. Strain mixture back into saucepan, and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thickened.
Pour into a medium bowl, and stir in amaretto. Cover surface of cream directly with a sheet of plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
For the chocolate ganache
