Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

January 14, 2021
Zhanna Briede/Shutterstock
If you recently got an air fryer, one thing you're likely itching to make is sweet potato fries. This recipe brings the beloved side dish to the next level, just sprinkle the fries with some Old Bay seasoning and serve with honey.
This recipe by Jennifer Day was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds sweet potatoes
- 2 Tablespoons oil (enough to lightly coat fries)
- Salt (or Old Bay Seasoning) to taste
- Honey, for serving
Directions
Cut sweet potatoes into fries about 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick. Toss with oil.
For oven frying, heat oven to 450F. Spread fries in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet; bake, flipping halfway through, until browned and crisped, 25-30 minutes.
For air frying, cook at 400F for about 20 minutes. Open tray and shake fries every 5 minutes until desired doneness is reached.
Dust with salt or seasoning. Serve with honey for dipping.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving134
Total Fat4g5%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.4%
Protein2g4%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A804µg89%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.3%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E0.9mg6%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg4%
Phosphorus53mg8%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium383mg8%
Sodium276mg11%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water88gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%