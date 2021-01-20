Air Fryer Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

These crispy vegetable spring rolls are a no brainer when it comes to entertaining, lazy days on the couch and pretty much any occasion where good food is involved. Make sure you buy 8-inch square frozen spring roll sheets instead of the thicker egg roll wrappers so that the spring rolls get crispy without bubbling up.
Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, author of Epic Air Fryer Cookbook:00 Inspired Recipes That Take Air-Frying in Deliciously Exciting New Directions.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil plus more for brushing
- 5 Ounces shiitake mushrooms, diced
- 4 Cups sliced Napa cabbage
- 3 carrots, cut into thin matchsticks
- 1 bunch scallions, white and light green parts only, sliced
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 Tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 package (3.75 ounces, or 106 g) bean thread noodles (also called glass or cellophane noodles)
- 1/4 Teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 package (12 ounces, or 340 g) frozen spring roll wrappers, defrosted according to package instructions.
Directions
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering.
Add the mushrooms, cabbage, and carrots and sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the scallions, garlic, and ginger and sauté an additional minute or two until fragrant. Add the soy sauce and, with a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Remove from the heat and allow to cool completely before proceeding. If any liquid has accumulated in the bottom of the pan, pour it off so the filling is not soggy.
Place the bean thread noodles in a bowl and pour boiling water over them. Allow to stand for 10 minutes, until softened, and then drain. Remove 1 cup (150 g) of noodles and fold them into the vegetable mixture, reserving the remainder for another use.
Assemble the rolls. Dissolve the cornstarch in a small dish of warm water and place it nearby. Place 1 wrapper on a clean board with a corner pointing toward you. Keep the other wrappers covered with a damp towel to prevent them from drying out while you work. Place 3 tablespoons (26 g) of filling in a line above the bottom corner, leaving space on both sides. Pick up the bottom corner and begin rolling the wrapper tightly around
the filling until you reach the middle. Tightly fold in the sides and continue rolling until you reach the top corner. Dab a small bit of the water-cornstarch mixture on the top corner and seal the roll closed. Place the completed roll on a lined baking sheet and cover with a towel while you complete the remaining rolls. (Spring rolls may be frozen at this point.)
To cook, brush the outside of each roll lightly with oil. Working in batches of 5 at a time, place the rolls in the air fryer and cook at 400°F (200°C) for 8 to 10 minutes, flipping once halfway through. (To cook frozen rolls add 5 to 6 minutes to the cooking time.)
Serve immediately with a dipping sauce.