Air Fryer Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering.

Add the mushrooms, cabbage, and carrots and sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the scallions, garlic, and ginger and sauté an additional minute or two until fragrant. Add the soy sauce and, with a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Remove from the heat and allow to cool completely before proceeding. If any liquid has accumulated in the bottom of the pan, pour it off so the filling is not soggy.

Place the bean thread noodles in a bowl and pour boiling water over them. Allow to stand for 10 minutes, until softened, and then drain. Remove 1 cup (150 g) of noodles and fold them into the vegetable mixture, reserving the remainder for another use.

Assemble the rolls. Dissolve the cornstarch in a small dish of warm water and place it nearby. Place 1 wrapper on a clean board with a corner pointing toward you. Keep the other wrappers covered with a damp towel to prevent them from drying out while you work. Place 3 tablespoons (26 g) of filling in a line above the bottom corner, leaving space on both sides. Pick up the bottom corner and begin rolling the wrapper tightly around

the filling until you reach the middle. Tightly fold in the sides and continue rolling until you reach the top corner. Dab a small bit of the water-cornstarch mixture on the top corner and seal the roll closed. Place the completed roll on a lined baking sheet and cover with a towel while you complete the remaining rolls. (Spring rolls may be frozen at this point.)

To cook, brush the outside of each roll lightly with oil. Working in batches of 5 at a time, place the rolls in the air fryer and cook at 400°F (200°C) for 8 to 10 minutes, flipping once halfway through. (To cook frozen rolls add 5 to 6 minutes to the cooking time.)

Serve immediately with a dipping sauce.