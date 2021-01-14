  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Easy Air Fryer Skillet Cookie

January 14, 2021
Top with ice cream and caramel sauce
Courtesy of Emily Paster

Turn leftover candy into a skillet cookie with this ooey-gooey air fryer recipe. The warm, comforting cookie takes just 25 minutes to make and is the perfect way to satisfy any sweet tooth. 

Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, West of the Loop.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
Related Recipes
Cast-Iron Skillet Recipes You Didn’t Know You Could Make
Easy Recipes for Chickpeas
Easy Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick (4 oz) butter, softened
  • 3 Tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Cup flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup chopped chocolate OR chocolate chips
  • Vanilla ice cream
  • Hot fudge or caramel sauce for serving

Directions

In a medium bowl, cream the butter and sugars together using a handheld mixer until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the batter and mix until combined. Add the chocolate or chocolate chips and mix.

Preheat the air fryer to 325F (300F for toaster oven-style machines) for three minutes. Lightly grease a round cake pan insert for the air fryer.

Spread the batter evenly in the pan. Place the pan in the air fryer and cook for 12-15 minutes, until the top is browned and the middle is gooey but cooked. Remove pan from the air fryer.

Place one to two scoops of vanilla ice cream in the center of the cookie and top with hot fudge or caramel sauce, as you prefer. Pass around spoons and eat the cookie sundae right out of the pan.

Tags
best recipes
cookie recipes
dessert recipes
skillet cookie
air fryer
air fryer recipes
Easy Air Fryer Skillet Cookie