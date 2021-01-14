Easy Air Fryer Skillet Cookie

In a medium bowl, cream the butter and sugars together using a handheld mixer until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the batter and mix until combined. Add the chocolate or chocolate chips and mix.

Preheat the air fryer to 325F (300F for toaster oven-style machines) for three minutes. Lightly grease a round cake pan insert for the air fryer.

Spread the batter evenly in the pan. Place the pan in the air fryer and cook for 12-15 minutes, until the top is browned and the middle is gooey but cooked. Remove pan from the air fryer.

Place one to two scoops of vanilla ice cream in the center of the cookie and top with hot fudge or caramel sauce, as you prefer. Pass around spoons and eat the cookie sundae right out of the pan.