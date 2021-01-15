Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks

Line a small baking sheet or plate with waxed or parchment paper. Place flour in a shallow dish and Egg Beaters in a second shallow dish. Stir together breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese in a third shallow dish.

Coat cheese sticks with flour, dip in Egg Beaters and then coat well with breadcrumb mixture. If there is any visible cheese, dip back into Egg Beaters and breadcrumbs to ensure they are completely coated. Place on tray. Freeze until solid, at least 30 minutes.

Heat air fryer to 400F. Spray frozen mozzarella sticks with olive oil spray. Turn and spray second side with olive oil spray. Place in air fryer basket in single layer. Air fry 6 to 8 minutes, until golden brown, turning once. Serve with warm pasta sauce for dipping.