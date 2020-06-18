  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chipotle and Roasted Garlic Turkey Burgers

June 18, 2020 | 3:36pm
Enjoy your turkey burgers with garlic and chipotle
Courtesy of McCormick

Chipotle and garlic are the flavors you didn't know you needed on your turkey burgers.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
586
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 Teaspoons Roasted garlic seasoning
  • 1 Tablespoon Brown sugar
  • 1 Pound Ground turkey
  • 4 Slices of monterey jack cheese
  • 1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon Lime juice
  • 4 Hamburger rolls
  • 1 Ripe avocado, peeled, seeded and sliced
  • 1/4 Cup Thinly sliced red onion

Directions

Mix 4 teaspoons of the Seasoning and brown sugar in a small bowl. Shape ground turkey into 4 patties. Coat surface of each patty evenly with seasoning mixture.

Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 165°F). Add cheese slices to burgers 1 minute before cooking is completed.

Mix mayonnaise, lime juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Seasoning in a small bowl. Spread on rolls. Serve burgers on rolls topped with avocado and red onion.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving586
Total Fat37g57%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein35g69%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A84µg9%
Vitamin B121µg60%
Vitamin B60.9mg65.6%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.1%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K26µg22%
Calcium330mg33%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)68µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)129µg32%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg66%
Phosphorus427mg61%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium615mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.3%
Sodium532mg22%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.5%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water152gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
