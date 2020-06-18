Chipotle and Roasted Garlic Turkey Burgers

June 18, 2020 | 3:36pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Chipotle and garlic are the flavors you didn't know you needed on your turkey burgers.
Ingredients
- 4 1/2 Teaspoons Roasted garlic seasoning
- 1 Tablespoon Brown sugar
- 1 Pound Ground turkey
- 4 Slices of monterey jack cheese
- 1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon Lime juice
- 4 Hamburger rolls
- 1 Ripe avocado, peeled, seeded and sliced
- 1/4 Cup Thinly sliced red onion
Directions
Mix 4 teaspoons of the Seasoning and brown sugar in a small bowl. Shape ground turkey into 4 patties. Coat surface of each patty evenly with seasoning mixture.
Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 165°F). Add cheese slices to burgers 1 minute before cooking is completed.
Mix mayonnaise, lime juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Seasoning in a small bowl. Spread on rolls. Serve burgers on rolls topped with avocado and red onion.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving586
Total Fat37g57%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol109mg36%
Protein35g69%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A84µg9%
Vitamin B121µg60%
Vitamin B60.9mg65.6%
Vitamin C7mg7%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.1%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K26µg22%
Calcium330mg33%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)68µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)129µg32%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated14gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg66%
Phosphorus427mg61%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium615mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34.3%
Sodium532mg22%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.5%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water152gN/A
Zinc4mg39%