Chipotle and Roasted Garlic Turkey Burgers

Mix 4 teaspoons of the Seasoning and brown sugar in a small bowl. Shape ground turkey into 4 patties. Coat surface of each patty evenly with seasoning mixture.

Grill over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are cooked through (internal temperature of 165°F). Add cheese slices to burgers 1 minute before cooking is completed.

Mix mayonnaise, lime juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon Seasoning in a small bowl. Spread on rolls. Serve burgers on rolls topped with avocado and red onion.