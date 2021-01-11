Tempeh Breakfast Sausage Patties

Break up the tempeh into several pieces and combine it in a food processor with the oats, onion flakes, garlic granules, ketchup, maple syrup, barbecue seasoning, sriracha (if desired), Italian seasoning, paprika, olive oil, and water. Pulse until the tempeh is finely and evenly chopped; don’t puree!

To fry: Spray the inside of a¼ cup measure with cooking oil spray, or spread a little oil in the cup with a paper towel.

Scoop some of the tempeh mixture into the cup, leveling it off but not packing it in too tightly.

Invert the cup on to a flat surface and release the mixture with a sharp tap. Repeat until all the mixture is used. Spray the bottom of the measuring cup with cooking spray and flatten each patty to about a ½-inch thickness. Wipe the bottom of the cup and respray from time to time to prevent the mixture from sticking.

Heat just enough safflower oil to coat the bottom of a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Arrange the patties in the pan in a single layer (in batches if necessary) and fry on both sides until golden and crisp. Place on paper towel–lined plates to absorb extra oil, if desired.

To bake: Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop the tempeh mixture by the ¼ cup onto the prepared baking sheet.

Flatten gently with the back of the cup. For a crisp texture, spray the patties with cooking oil spray, if desired, before placing in the oven. Bake for 15 minutes, then flip and bake for 15 minutes longer, or until both sides are golden brown.