Tempeh Breakfast Sausage Patties

Tempeh's firm and unique texture makes it easy to mold into patties. This recipe uses the plant-based protein for breakfast by turning it into sausage patties. Use it in a breakfast sandwich, or serve it with a side of home fries.
Recipe courtesy of Nava Atlas, author of Plant-Powered Protein: 125 Recipes for Using Today's Amazing Meat Alternatives
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) package tempeh, any variety
- 1/2 Cup quick-cooking oats
- 2 Teaspoons dried onion flake
- 1 Teaspoon garlic granules
- 1/4 Cup good-quality natural ketchup
- 2 Tablespoons maple or agave syrup
- 1 Tablespoon barbecue seasoning
- 1-2 Teaspoon sriracha or other hot sauce (optional)
- 2 Teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons water
- Cooking oil spray (optional)
- Safflower or other high-heat oil for frying (optional)
Directions
Break up the tempeh into several pieces and combine it in a food processor with the oats, onion flakes, garlic granules, ketchup, maple syrup, barbecue seasoning, sriracha (if desired), Italian seasoning, paprika, olive oil, and water. Pulse until the tempeh is finely and evenly chopped; don’t puree!
To fry: Spray the inside of a¼ cup measure with cooking oil spray, or spread a little oil in the cup with a paper towel.
Scoop some of the tempeh mixture into the cup, leveling it off but not packing it in too tightly.
Invert the cup on to a flat surface and release the mixture with a sharp tap. Repeat until all the mixture is used. Spray the bottom of the measuring cup with cooking spray and flatten each patty to about a ½-inch thickness. Wipe the bottom of the cup and respray from time to time to prevent the mixture from sticking.
Heat just enough safflower oil to coat the bottom of a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Arrange the patties in the pan in a single layer (in batches if necessary) and fry on both sides until golden and crisp. Place on paper towel–lined plates to absorb extra oil, if desired.
To bake: Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drop the tempeh mixture by the ¼ cup onto the prepared baking sheet.
Flatten gently with the back of the cup. For a crisp texture, spray the patties with cooking oil spray, if desired, before placing in the oven. Bake for 15 minutes, then flip and bake for 15 minutes longer, or until both sides are golden brown.