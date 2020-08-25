  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Mexican Bean Pizza

August 25, 2020 | 11:37am
A south of the border snack
Mexican bean pizza

Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com

Refried beans and reduced-fat cheese star in this super simple lunchtime staple. 

Ready in
5 m
1 m
(prepare time)
4 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
663
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 large flour tortilla
  • 1 Cup Lean Refried Beans or canned fat-free refried beans
  • 1/2 Cup salsa
  • 1/2 Cup shredded reduced-fat cheese (cheddar, jack or co-jack)

Directions

Place tortilla on ovenproof plate or pan.

Spread and layer beans, salsa and cheese on tortilla.

Bake at 450° or microwave at 50% power until cheese melts.

Cut in wedges; serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving663
Total Fat29g44%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol58mg19%
Protein32g65%
Carbs72g24%
Vitamin A180µg20%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.7%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.9%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium589mg59%
Fiber13g50%
Folate (food)58µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)161µg40%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron6mg34%
Magnesium131mg31%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus661mg94%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1254mg27%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg42.4%
Sodium2615mg100%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg45%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water342gN/A
Zinc4mg36%
Tags
beans
best recipes
cheese
Mexican food
tortilla