Mexican bean pizza

August 25, 2020 | 11:37am
Refried beans and reduced-fat cheese star in this super simple lunchtime staple.
Courtesy of BeanInstitute.com
Ingredients
- 1 large flour tortilla
- 1 Cup Lean Refried Beans or canned fat-free refried beans
- 1/2 Cup salsa
- 1/2 Cup shredded reduced-fat cheese (cheddar, jack or co-jack)
Directions
Place tortilla on ovenproof plate or pan.
Spread and layer beans, salsa and cheese on tortilla.
Bake at 450° or microwave at 50% power until cheese melts.
Cut in wedges; serve hot.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving663
Total Fat29g44%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol58mg19%
Protein32g65%
Carbs72g24%
Vitamin A180µg20%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.7%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.9%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium589mg59%
Fiber13g50%
Folate (food)58µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)161µg40%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron6mg34%
Magnesium131mg31%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus661mg94%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1254mg27%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg42.4%
Sodium2615mg100%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg45%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water342gN/A
Zinc4mg36%