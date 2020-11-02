Chicken Cutlets Saltimbocca-Style

Pat chicken dry.

Mix flour, salt and pepper on a plate.

Dredge chicken in flour mixture to lightly coat it; shake off excess.

Arrange it on a rack set over a pan for up to 1 hour (or refrigerate for several hours uncovered).

Cut or fold cheese slices and prosciutto so they will fit atop the chicken pieces.

Finely grate ½ teaspoon lemon zest and then squeeze the juice from the lemon so you have 2 or 3 tablespoons.

Prepare the sage leaves.

Set all the ingredients near the stove.

Heat a very large (or 2 medium) nonstick skillet(s) over high heat.

Reduce heat to medium; add oil and heat until hot but not smoking.

Add chicken in a single, uncrowded layer.

Cook without turning until underside is golden, about 2 minutes.

Flip chicken.

Working quickly, top each chicken piece with 2 small sage leaves, then a slice of cheese and then a slice of prosciutto.

Cook until bottom is golden, about 1 minute. (This will depend on how long it takes to top the chicken with the sage, cheese and prosciutto.)

If desired, use a wide spatula to carefully flip chicken again so prosciutto side is down and cook 30 seconds to warm the prosciutto and soften the cheese.

Transfer chicken to a warm serving platter arranging the pieces prosciutto side up; tent loosely with foil.

Turn heat under pan to medium-high.

Add wine; boil to reduce wine by half while scraping up all the browned bits.

Stir in garlic, lemon zest and juice.

Whisk in butter until it's almost melted.

Add the sliced sage; remove from heat.

Season with salt.

Arrange arugula over chicken.

Pour pan sauce over everything. Serve.