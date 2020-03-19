  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Canned Vegetable Soup

March 19, 2020 | 11:50am
By
This simple soup is the definition of comfort food
Billion Photos/Shutterstock

Using canned soup bases and canned veggies, this hearty soup comes together with essentially no prep.

Ready in
1 h
5 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
152
Calories Per Serving

Notes

You can use 12 ounces of frozen mixed vegetables instead of canned.

Ingredients

  • 2 cans mixed vegetables, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cans condensed cream of potato soup
  • 1 can tomato soup
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 Cups water

Directions

In a large soup pot, combine all ingredients.

Bring to a boil.

Stir and simmer soup for 1 hour over low heat.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving152
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol1mgN/A
Protein5g10%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A621µg69%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.3%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K23µg19%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus98mg14%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium576mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium1026mg43%
Water402gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.3%
