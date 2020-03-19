Creamy Canned Vegetable Soup

March 19, 2020 | 11:50am
Billion Photos/Shutterstock
Using canned soup bases and canned veggies, this hearty soup comes together with essentially no prep.
Notes
You can use 12 ounces of frozen mixed vegetables instead of canned.
Ingredients
- 2 cans mixed vegetables, drained and rinsed
- 2 cans condensed cream of potato soup
- 1 can tomato soup
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 Cups water
Directions
In a large soup pot, combine all ingredients.
Bring to a boil.
Stir and simmer soup for 1 hour over low heat.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving152
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol1mgN/A
Protein5g10%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A621µg69%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.3%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K23µg19%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus98mg14%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium576mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium1026mg43%
Water402gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.3%
Tags