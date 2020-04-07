This bread pudding evolved from the Spanish dish called capirotada which began as a savory dish of layered bread, onions, cheese, and meat or poultry and topped with sweet meringue.
This recipe is courtesy of The Fort
Notes
Spotted Dog Bread Pudding may be baked ahead of time, except for the cheese topping. Thirty minutes before serving, preheat the oven to 350°F. Cover the capirotada and heat for 20 minutes. Top with the cheese and return to the oven for 5 minutes to allow the cheese to melt and begin to brown.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup crushed piloncillo or brown sugar
- 1 Cup water
- 1 1/2 medium sweet yellow onion, finely chopped
- 3 large eggs
- 1 1/2 Cup half-and-half or milk
- 4 Cups toasted bread, cut or torn into approximately 1 ½ -inch pieces
- 3/4 Cups raisins (plumped in hot water)
- 1 Gala or Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, quartered, and sliced
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter or margarine
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 4 Ounces yellow cheddar cheese, grated (1 cup)
- Heavy cream, for pouring on top
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Boil the sugar and water to make the syrup approximately the consistency of maple syrup. Add the onion and continue boiling for 5 minutes.
In a separate bowl, stir together the eggs and half-and-half. Don’t beat them.
In a 3-quart baking dish, layer the bread, raisins, apple butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the syrup onion mixture on top, then the egg-milk mixture. Push down the filling with a spoon to make sure all the ingredients become moist.
Bake for 40 minutes, remove from the oven, and spread the grated cheese on top. Return the pudding to the oven for 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and well browned. The pudding should absorb all the liquid and be very moist, with a well-browned top. If it seems to be getting too brown, cover with foil for the remainder of the cooking time. Serve hot with a bit of cold heavy cream poured over each serving.