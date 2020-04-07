Spotted Dog Bread Pudding

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Boil the sugar and water to make the syrup approximately the consistency of maple syrup. Add the onion and continue boiling for 5 minutes.

In a separate bowl, stir together the eggs and half-and-half. Don’t beat them.

In a 3-quart baking dish, layer the bread, raisins, apple butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the syrup onion mixture on top, then the egg-milk mixture. Push down the filling with a spoon to make sure all the ingredients become moist.

Bake for 40 minutes, remove from the oven, and spread the grated cheese on top. Return the pudding to the oven for 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and well browned. The pudding should absorb all the liquid and be very moist, with a well-browned top. If it seems to be getting too brown, cover with foil for the remainder of the cooking time. Serve hot with a bit of cold heavy cream poured over each serving.