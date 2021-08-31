I make this recipe a day or two in advance; the beans taste even better when reheated. If you cannot find black pepper bacon, use regular bacon and add 2 teaspoons ground black pepper to the beans. I save any remaining bean cooking liquid to use as the base for soups and stews.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Alternatively for step 1 you can cook the beans, bacon fat, onion and garlic in a stovetop or electric pressure cooker following manufacturer’s directions for adding water and cooking times.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound dried great northern or white beans
- 1/4 Cup bacon fat from black pepper bacon OR 4 strips black pepper bacon, diced
- 1 large sweet onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 4 Ounces diced boneless pork shoulder or smoked ham, optional
- 2 small ribs celery, diced
- 3/4 Cups packed dark brown sugar
- 3/4 Cups spicy barbecue sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Step 1: Rinse 1 pound dried great northern or white beans in a colander and inspect for small pebbles. Put beans in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Add 1/4 cup bacon fat (or 4 slices diced bacon) and 1/2 chopped onion and 1 1/2 cloves crushed garlic. Add cold water to cover everything by 2 inches. Heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to very low; partly cover the pan and simmer over the lowest heat until beans are tender, about 2 hours. (Add more water if needed during cooking to keep beans submerged.) Let cool. Beans can be refrigerated in their liquid for up to 3 days.
Step 2: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Strain beans over a large bowl to catch the liquid. Return beans to a Dutch oven or ceramic baking dish with a lid. Add remaining chopped onion and garlic, plus 4 ounces ham or pork shoulder, 2 sliced celery ribs, 3/4 cups brown sugar, 3/4 cups barbecue sauce, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir in 1 cup of the reserved bean cooking liquid.
Step 3: Put a piece of parchment paper over the pot, then cover tightly with the lid. Bake, stirring once or twice, 1 ½ hours. Uncover and stir beans. Return to the oven and bake uncovered, stirring once or twice to concentrate the flavors, about 1 hour. Serve warm.