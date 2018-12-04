Baileys Irish Cream Baking Chips Might Never Make It Into Cookies

Baileys Irish Cream liqueur makes for a tasty winter warmup. But if you’re as much a fan of baking as beverages, check out this new pantry must-have. Baileys has partnered with Clabber Girl Corporation to create Baileys Original Irish Cream baking chips.

Don’t get too excited, Baileys’ drinkers: The chips are non-alcoholic. But they still mix the indulgent flavor of Irish cream liqueur with semi-sweet chocolate. If you can’t think of enough ways to eat them, there’s a free digital downloadable cookbook of 23 recipes using the chips, featuring everything from granola to ganache icing. Still, we’re betting more than a few handfuls will make it into the cook’s mouth instead of the mixing bowl.



Sound like the company knows that the treats are tempting. “Eat them by the handful on-the-go or mix into your favorite baked good recipe, these chips deliver on the flavor and smell of Baileys,” a press release promises.



The baking chips can be bought at a few select stores now, but will be nationally available for Easter 2019. They’re also available on Amazon. If the thought of Bailey’s baking chips has you dreaming of a creamy drink, check out the 150 best bars in America for 2018.