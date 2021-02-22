bacon chocolate chip pancakes

Step 1: Cook 8 strips of bacon in a pan over medium heat until crisp (we’re talking super crisp here, you want the texture to stand out when they’re mixed into the pancakes). Once cooked, set aside on a paper towel-lined plate to drain.



Step 2: While the bacon is cooking, combine the 1 3/4 cups pancake mix, 1 cup water, and 1 egg in a medium-sized bowl. Whisk together until there are no more lumps.



Step 3: Crumble 4 pieces of bacon into small pieces and add to the batter. Add in 1/2 cups chocolate chips and mix everything together.

Step 4: Pour a ladle-full of the batter (about a 1/4 cup) on to a non-stick pan over medium heat. You can cook more than one pancake at a time, just make sure not to crowd the pan or let the pancakes touch. Cook on one side until you start to see little bubbles, about two to three minutes. Flip and cook until the reverse side becomes golden brown.

Step 5: Repeat until all the batter has been used or reserve in the refrigerator for later. To serve, garnish with 1 piece of bacon and a pat of butter.