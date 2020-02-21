  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Apple Cider Ham with Molasses

February 21, 2020 | 2:52pm
This ham has a sweet and crisp finish

Courtesy of National Pork Board. 

This ham is cooked inside a large Dutch oven and infused with apple cider, which gives the pork a sweet taste reminscent of autumn. It's delicious served alongside a warm salad or cabbage slaw. 

Recipe courtesy of the National Pork Board.

Ready in
1 h, 25 m
20 m
(prepare time)
65 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
401
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds boneless ham
  • 1 quart apple cider
  • 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 fennel bulb, fronds removed and thinly slices
  • 2 stalks celery, cut in half
  • 1 orange, zested and juiced
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1/3 Cup molasses

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large Dutch oven, add the apple cider, onion, fennel, celery, orange zest and juice, and thyme and bring to a boil over high heat.

Add the ham, reduce the heat to low and cover tightly.

Occasionally turn the ham and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat, uncover, and let stand for 10 minutes.

Transfer ham to a plate. Strain cooking liquid through a wire sieve over a large bowl, reserving solids.

Transfer the poaching solids to a roasting pan and place the ham on top. Bake for 10 minutes. Brush with some of the molasses.

Continue baking, brushing with more molasses every 10 minutes, until ham is glazed and a meat thermometer inserted in the center of the ham reads 150 degrees F, about 30 minutes more.

Let ham stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before slicing crosswise.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving401
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol97mg32%
Protein29g58%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A21µg2%
Vitamin B120.7µg29.8%
Vitamin B60.7mg56.1%
Vitamin C23mg26%
Vitamin D49IU100%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K21µg18%
Calcium113mg11%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium89mg21%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus298mg43%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1025mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.3%
Sodium1978mg82%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg94%
Water292gN/A
Zinc2mg23%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
apple cider
best recipes
Easter
Easy
ham