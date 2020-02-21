Apple Cider Ham with Molasses

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large Dutch oven, add the apple cider, onion, fennel, celery, orange zest and juice, and thyme and bring to a boil over high heat.

Add the ham, reduce the heat to low and cover tightly.

Occasionally turn the ham and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat, uncover, and let stand for 10 minutes.

Transfer ham to a plate. Strain cooking liquid through a wire sieve over a large bowl, reserving solids.

Transfer the poaching solids to a roasting pan and place the ham on top. Bake for 10 minutes. Brush with some of the molasses.

Continue baking, brushing with more molasses every 10 minutes, until ham is glazed and a meat thermometer inserted in the center of the ham reads 150 degrees F, about 30 minutes more.

Let ham stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before slicing crosswise.