According to NBC, the fire broke out early Saturday morning and spread from the restaurant to the apartments above it. Fortunately, none of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. There was substantial damage to the restaurant and the residences above it, but the people living in the apartments were reportedly able to use the fire escapes to get out of the building in time.

According to the New York Post, Angelo’s is co-owned by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Aprea. The restaurant is famous in the neighborhood, and according to the restaurant’s website, it has been in business since 1902.

#FDNY members operating earlier this morning on scene of a 2-alarm fire, 146 Mulberry St Manhattan. There are currently 12 non-life-threatening injuries to civilians reported. The fire has been placed under control (photo cred: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/XvlPyHxgc3 — FDNY (@FDNY) February 17, 2018

The fire is reportedly still being investigated by the fire department, and the full extent of the damage is not yet known. Aprea told the Post the restaurant would be back, and she said it would be stronger than ever. Her husband said they would take care of their employees, some of whom had been working for the restaurant for nearly 40 years.

More than 100 firefighters came out to fight the blaze with 25 fire trucks, and they were able to contain the fire. There was substantial damage, but the owners say they are expecting to be able to reopen in about four to six months. In the meantime, check out the best Italian restaurant in every state.