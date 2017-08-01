Alabama Inmates Escape Jail Using Peanut Butter

In a story that sounds like something out of a Bugs Bunny cartoon, 12 men incarcerated in an Alabama prison managed to escape this weekend by using peanut butter to trick a guard into letting them out. More on Prison Inmates Can Order Pizza Directly to Their Cell at This Jail

According to the Daily Mail, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers on a door leading outside the prison. Then they somehow managed to trick a guard who was watching them by camera into thinking the door with the covered numbers was actually a door to a prisoner’s cell. The inmates managed to make him think he was opening the door to let a prisoner into his cell, and the guard--who was later described as very young and inexperienced--accidentally opened the door leading out of the prison.

As soon as the door opened, 12 inmates rushed right out. Prison officials estimate it took about 10 minutes from the time the door was opened to the time the last inmate managed to climb over the barbed wire fence and run away.

Walker County Sheriff James Underwood said the escape happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. By 4:30 a.m. on Monday, 11 of the 12 had been captured. One is still at large. He was reportedly in jail for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police are still searching for him.

