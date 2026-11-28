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There are so many things to love about the holiday season — and for foodies, especially those with a sweet tooth, one of the best parts is all of the holiday-themed candy that comes out. Whether it's chocolate or gummy candy, it can be so much fun to enjoy holiday treats to help get us in the spirit of the season (and satisfy our sweet cravings). Plus, these candies make for fantastic gifts or stocking stuffers for the sweet-loving foodies in your life.

The only downside is that there is an overwhelming amount of holiday candy out there at various grocery stores. It's a good problem to have, but it can make it a bit intimidating to know where to start. So, to help you get a feel for some of the best options out there, we've made this list of some of the store-bought holiday candies that you have available to you. You can expect plenty of chocolate, peppermint, and fun holiday shapes that make eating candy just a bit more fun. If you're not gifting these candies, you'll want to pair them with a festive, yummy drink — perhaps a white chocolate peppermint latte or hot chocolate — for a cozy afternoon treat.