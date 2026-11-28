16 Store-Bought Holiday Candies To Stock Up On This Season
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There are so many things to love about the holiday season — and for foodies, especially those with a sweet tooth, one of the best parts is all of the holiday-themed candy that comes out. Whether it's chocolate or gummy candy, it can be so much fun to enjoy holiday treats to help get us in the spirit of the season (and satisfy our sweet cravings). Plus, these candies make for fantastic gifts or stocking stuffers for the sweet-loving foodies in your life.
The only downside is that there is an overwhelming amount of holiday candy out there at various grocery stores. It's a good problem to have, but it can make it a bit intimidating to know where to start. So, to help you get a feel for some of the best options out there, we've made this list of some of the store-bought holiday candies that you have available to you. You can expect plenty of chocolate, peppermint, and fun holiday shapes that make eating candy just a bit more fun. If you're not gifting these candies, you'll want to pair them with a festive, yummy drink — perhaps a white chocolate peppermint latte or hot chocolate — for a cozy afternoon treat.
Favorite Day Christmas Swedish Style Candy Mix
This Christmas Swedish-style candy mix is from Favorite Day (one of Target's private label brands). The tasty gummy candies come in a festive jar, complete with a bow on top — which makes it easy to give a gift, as you won't have to wrap it yourself. But it can also be fun to dive into the jar yourself and enjoy these gummies leading up to the holidays. And the candy pieces are, fittingly, red and green.
Buy an 8-ounce jar of Favorite Day Christmas Swedish-Style Candy Mix from Target for $5.
Hershey Assorted Chocolate, Christmas Candy Variety Bag
If you're looking for a variety of sweet treats, grab this bag of Hershey's assorted chocolates. It contains Reese's Peanut Butter Trees, Reese's White Peanut Butter Trees, York Peppermint Pattie Snowflakes, KitKat Santas, and Hershey's Milk Chocolate Santas. So, not only is there a delicious collection of candies, but they all come in holiday shapes to really stick to the festive nature of the season. The mini candies are individually wrapped, so they work well for stocking stuffers, too.
Buy an 18.9-ounce bag of the Hershey Assorted Chocolate Variety Bag from Walmart for $11.94.
Riegelein Mini Holiday Milk Chocolate Santas
Maybe you don't care as much about the other shapes and simply want a bunch of chocolates in the shape of none other than Saint Nick. In this case, buy a bag of these Santa-shaped mini milk chocolate pieces from Riegelein (a German chocolate company that has been around since 1953). The candies are 33% milk chocolate and made with fair trade cocoa. Thanks to the mini shape, these also make for wonderful stocking stuffers.
Buy the 20-count bag of Riegelein Mini Holiday Milk Chocolate Santas from World Market for $7.99.
Peppermint Cream Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar
Peppermint is one of the most quintessential holiday flavors, so, of course, we had to include this peppermint cream crunch dark chocolate bar. It has a dark chocolate outer layer with a creamy peppermint filling, featuring pieces of candy canes. You can expect this bar to be refreshing, chocolatey, and festive all at once.
Buy the 3-ounce Peppermint Cream Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar from World Market for $6.99.
Lindt Lindor Holiday Assortment Chocolate Truffles Bag
If you're a fan of Lindt Lindor truffles, then this holiday assortment is a must-buy during the winter months. It comes with three delicious flavors, two of which are ultra fitting for the holidays: snickerdoodle white chocolate and hot cocoa chocolate. As for the third flavor, it's a classic that never gets old: milk chocolate. These truffles are creamy, smooth, and rich, making them a satisfying sweet treat.
Buy the 5.1-ounce bag of Lindt Lindor Holiday Assortment Chocolates from Target for $6.99.
Reese's Milk Chocolate Snack Size Peanut Butter Trees, Christmas Candy Bag
The Reese's Peanut Butter Trees come in the Hershey's variety pack, but if those are your favorite of the bunch, then you might as well buy a bag of just Reese's. These candies have all of the yummy flavor of classic Reese's, including the rich milk chocolate, but with an adorable Christmas tree shape. Individually wrapped, these can also be added to a holiday gift or stocking — if you don't want to keep them all to yourself.
Buy the 9.6-ounce bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Trees from Walmart for $5.56.
Favorite Day Christmas Candy Milk Chocolate Stocking Stuffer
For classic milk chocolate bars that are made to be used as stocking stuffers, grab this four-pack from Favorite Day at Target. Not only is the chocolate delicious and creamy, but the packaging couldn't be more cute and festive. The four bars each have their own holiday-themed design — including one depicting a penguin skiing and another showing a mouse ice skating. Each bar is 2.1 ounces.
Buy the four-pack of the Favorite Day Milk Chocolate Christmas Stocking Stuffing Bars from Target for $1.50.
Ghirardelli Holiday Chocolate Snowmen Assortment
If Ghirardelli is your go-to chocolate brand, then you'll be delighted to find out that it also has its own holiday assortment. And of course, these chocolates also have an adorable, festive shape: snowmen. The variety comes with three tasty flavors: dark chocolate sea salt caramel, milk chocolate caramel, and milk chocolate graham & caramel. So, in other words, this would also work as a great gift for any caramel lover in your life.
Buy a 15.1-ounce bag of the Ghirardelli Chocolate Snowmen Assortment from Costco for $19.99.
Chocxo Organic Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cup
The Chocxo organic peppermint cups are great for anyone who is looking for a slightly healthier treat, as each cup has just four grams of sugar (and 80 calories). They're made with 85% cacao dark chocolate mixed with organic milk chocolate — so they have the perfect balance of sweetness. Meanwhile, the filling is a peppermint-infused white chocolate, and the bar is topped with crunchy candy cane pieces.
Buy the 3.45-ounce bag of Chocxo Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cups from Whole Foods for $7.99.
Hershey's Kisses Hot Chocolate Flavored, Christmas Candy Bag
The original version of Hershey's Kisses is arguably one of the best sweet treats out there, but it can be so much fun to branch out to other flavors — especially the holiday-themed ones, such as these hot cocoa Kisses. What's better than a chocolate candy that has all of the deliciousness of a comforting cup of hot cocoa?
Buy the 8.1-ounce bag of Hot Chocolate Hershey's Kisses from Walmart for $5.56.
Great Value Holiday Mix Multi Pack Candy
For a variety of festive holiday candies, buy this multi pack from Great Value at Walmart. The variety mix includes Holiday Candy Corn, Holiday Mello Creme Mix, Holiday Spice Drops, and Bells and Wreaths (jelly candies). Plus, the Mello Cremes come in holiday shapes, such as Christmas trees and snowmen. And, of course, all the candy pieces stick to Christmas colors: red, green, and white.
Buy the 32-ounce tub of Great Value Holiday Mixed Candy from Walmart for $5.82.
Favorite Day Cherry-Flavored Painted Truffles
These truffles from Favorite Day are not only delectable but extremely festive — thanks to the beautiful painted element, making each one either green or red with speckles, resembling classic Christmas tree ornaments. These truffles are cherry-flavored milk chocolate, so if you love the combination of cherry and chocolate, these are for you. Maybe they'll inspire you to make your own dessert with this combo, such as chocolate cherry fudge.
Buy the 4.5-ounce container of Favorite Day Cherry-Flavored Painted Truffles from Target for $10.
Chocolove Peppermint Crème Trees in Dark Chocolate
For Whole Foods shoppers, here's another holiday candy option: the Chocolove chocolate peppermint trees. With the tasty peppermint creme, rich dark chocolate, and adorable tree shape, who could resist these candies? They're made with 55% dark chocolate and use peppermint oil for the filling. Keep a bag of these around the house for when you want a refreshing, holiday-esque sweet treat or use them for a stocking stuffer.
Buy the 7.05-ounce bag of Chocolove Peppermint Creme Dark Chocolate Trees from Whole Foods for $10.99.
Favorite Day Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites - Stocking Stuffers
These tasty treats were made to be stocking stuffers — literally. These holiday chocolate chip cookie dough bites come in a two-ounce bag that's made to fit perfectly into a stocking. The bag has a super cute Christmas design, complete with a smiling penguin playing in the snow. As for the cookie dough bites inside, each one has either a red or green outer coating to really keep to the Christmas theme.
Buy the 2-ounce bag of Favorite Day Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites from Target for $2.
Confetti Peppermint Pop Soft Peppermint Caramels
The last item on this list is for caramel lovers: Confetti's Peppermint Pop soft peppermint caramels. The caramels are buttery, rich, and sweet (thanks to the use of brown sugar). Then, each caramel piece is topped with crushed peppermint candy for a burst of refreshing holiday flavor. They're also individually wrapped if you choose to throw some of these in your loved ones' stockings. Or, gift the whole bag to someone you know who loves soft caramels.
Buy a 4-ounce bag of Confetti Soft Peppermint Caramels from World Market for $9.99.