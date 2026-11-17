Consumer Reports Ranks This Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer The Best
No one wants to bite into what looks like a delicious piece of steak and discover it's overcooked․ A high-quality meat thermometer can help you avoid grilling problems as a beginner․ One digital thermometer comparison by Consumer Reports named the CDN ProAccurate TCT572-R as the top pick for digital instant-read meat thermometers․ It performed better than the TempPro Digital Meat Thermometer in tests.
You should keep a few things in mind about these rankings․ Consumer Reports tested only two instant-read digital meat thermometers, and a small sample size has its limitations․ The CDN-brand thermometer has the second-highest score among all meat thermometers tested by Consumer Reports, behind the INKBIRD IBT-4XS leave-in digital thermometer․ The ProAccurate thermometer performed well on measures of speed and accuracy, which are important characteristics for food preparation․
With a retail cost of about $65, the CDN thermometer isn't one of the least expensive kitchen appliances you will buy. A different product reviewed by Consumer Reports, the TempPro Digital Meat Thermometer, is less expensive and still performed well in testing․
Characteristics of CDN ProAccurate
The CDN ProAccurate TCT572-R meat thermometer has a folding probe and other features, including a backlit LCD screen, to make it easier to use in low-light conditions․ Consumer Reports noted useful features such as clearly marked buttons and an easy-to-clean design․ The folding probe makes it easier to store the thermometer in a kitchen drawer or other space․
According to the manufacturer, the thermometer measures temperatures as low as minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and provides temperature readings within three to six seconds. The thermometer's slender shape allows it to be used to measure the temperature of foods at least 1/8 inch thick, so it may be used to prepare fish and other thin meats․ Other features of this product include water-resistant construction, the ability to be re-zeroed, and automatic power shut-off․ Temperature minimums and maximums can be recorded, but the product does not have an alert feature to notify you when food has reached a certain temperature․
Using an instant-read thermometer will help you prepare a tender steak on the grill, along with other foods. There are many reasons why no kitchen should be without an instant-read digital thermometer.