No one wants to bite into what looks like a delicious piece of steak and discover it's overcooked․ A high-quality meat thermometer can help you avoid grilling problems as a beginner․ One digital thermometer comparison by Consumer Reports named the CDN ProAccurate TCT572-R as the top pick for digital instant-read meat thermometers․ It performed better than the TempPro Digital Meat Thermometer in tests.

You should keep a few things in mind about these rankings․ Consumer Reports tested only two instant-read digital meat thermometers, and a small sample size has its limitations․ The CDN-brand thermometer has the second-highest score among all meat thermometers tested by Consumer Reports, behind the INKBIRD IBT-4XS leave-in digital thermometer․ The ProAccurate thermometer performed well on measures of speed and accuracy, which are important characteristics for food preparation․

With a retail cost of about $65, the CDN thermometer isn't one of the least expensive kitchen appliances you will buy. A different product reviewed by Consumer Reports, the TempPro Digital Meat Thermometer, is less expensive and still performed well in testing․