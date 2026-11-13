This Is Hands Down The Best Trader Joe's Coffee Blend

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A cup of coffee might not determine how your day turns out, but it certainly has a say in how your morning begins. Finding one you actually look forward to drinking every morning takes some trial and error. While many coffee drinkers might usually gravitate toward specialty roasters and independent coffee shops, Trader Joe's has a selection that even coffee snobs might admit deserves a closer look. When we previously ranked Trader Joe's coffees its French Roast Ground Coffee stood above the rest, with a score of 9 out of 10. (Although you can no longer buy this product at TJ's, because the store replaced it with a new whole-bean French roast, you can still find it on Amazon.)

What made French Roast our top pick was its rich, full-bodied flavor and smoky aroma. Dark roast can taste burnt rather than rich, and Trader Joe's has a rather balanced blend. The grocer sources its beans from Brazil and Peru and roasts them slowly to get the distinctly robust character, with an earthy flavor that is hard to miss.

The 14-ounce bag comes pre-ground so there's no need for a coffee grinder or any special equipment. You can prepare it in a standard drip coffee maker, French press, or pour-over brewer, depending on how you like to make your morning coffee. If you want to get more out of your morning cup, check out our guide to how to brew the best cup of coffee.