This Is Hands Down The Best Trader Joe's Coffee Blend
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A cup of coffee might not determine how your day turns out, but it certainly has a say in how your morning begins. Finding one you actually look forward to drinking every morning takes some trial and error. While many coffee drinkers might usually gravitate toward specialty roasters and independent coffee shops, Trader Joe's has a selection that even coffee snobs might admit deserves a closer look. When we previously ranked Trader Joe's coffees its French Roast Ground Coffee stood above the rest, with a score of 9 out of 10. (Although you can no longer buy this product at TJ's, because the store replaced it with a new whole-bean French roast, you can still find it on Amazon.)
What made French Roast our top pick was its rich, full-bodied flavor and smoky aroma. Dark roast can taste burnt rather than rich, and Trader Joe's has a rather balanced blend. The grocer sources its beans from Brazil and Peru and roasts them slowly to get the distinctly robust character, with an earthy flavor that is hard to miss.
The 14-ounce bag comes pre-ground so there's no need for a coffee grinder or any special equipment. You can prepare it in a standard drip coffee maker, French press, or pour-over brewer, depending on how you like to make your morning coffee. If you want to get more out of your morning cup, check out our guide to how to brew the best cup of coffee.
Trader Joe's French Roast is dark and bold and not for everyone
Trader Joe's French Roast is certainly not for the faint-hearted, as it isn't a particularly subtle coffee. It makes its presence known before the first sip. The smoky notes are quite pronounced, and it has enough chocolatey sweetness to keep it from tasting one-dimensional. It's a good fit for anyone who enjoys their cup of Joe on the darker side and doesn't mind a little bitterness. But for those used to lighter roasts with fruity or floral notes, this might be a bit of a departure.
But this dark affair of a coffee still has its fans, with some calling it the best Trader Joe's coffee they'd found, while other praise its value. Those who prefer to grind their coffee fresh before brewing might want to try out Trader Joe's new whole-bean French Roast, which is described as having "notes of cacao, baking spice, and toasted pecans," on the TJ's website. If you prefer experimenting with different roasts, check out our guide to ways to upgrade your morning coffee.