The Telltale Sign Your Vintage Pyrex Isn't Microwave Safe

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Thrifting Pyrex cookware that's still in mint condition is a great way to save a few bucks on kitting out your kitchen. You might even be able to find a few colorful vintage Pyrex pieces that feature kitsch designs that work as attractive showpieces. Just bear in mind that some of these retro patterns might make your Pyrex unsuitable for the microwave. The telltale sign to look out for is the presence of metallic accents on the surface, which could contain small amounts of gold leaf.

Food heats up in a microwave when water molecules absorb electromagnetic waves, start to move around, and eventually generate heat via friction. In contrast, the metallic elements found on the surface of some Pyrex items deflect (instead of absorb) the waves inside a microwave, causing them to bounce around inside the appliance — which can result in damage, sparks, and popping. In some cases, the way that these metals interact with the waves can even trigger a rise in temperature and cause a fire.

Pyrex created cookware in different colors featuring metallic designs in the 1940s, which became coveted over time for their unique appearance and nostalgic vibe (such as the Cinderella and golden birds casserole dishes, now selling for thousands to mid-century collectors). Meanwhile, the pink Duchess casserole dish (featuring a pattern made with 22-karat gold) is another rare vintage Pyrex dish that sells for over $2,000. Unfortunately, these dishes should probably only be used as decoration and kept far away from a microwave.