If you want to enjoy the taste of eggs in their most natural state, poaching them is your best bet. As this method only requires hot water, the rich and buttery flavor of the yolk can shine through while the white remains plump and tender. That said, you can jazz up your huevos with anything from a classic hollandaise, a spicy chili sauce, or even some salty bagel seasoning if the mood strikes. However you may choose to serve your poached eggs today, this simple, protein-rich dish actually dates back to medieval times, highlighting its lasting appeal among the generations.

There are several examples of poached egg recipes in medieval cookery books hailing from Europe. For instance, one of Britain's earliest known cookbooks called "The Forme of Cury," which was published in AD 1390 and compiled by Samuel Pegge, includes an egg recipe with an unusual finishing touch. Attributed to the chief Master Cooks of King Richard II, the method involved cracking the eggs into hot water until set and serving them with a spiced creamy sauce made of more eggs, milk, saffron, and ginger. In a separate 14th century cookery book called "Curye on Inglysch," a recipe known as eyren in bruet is listed, which calls for poaching the eggs in water with pepper, cheese, saffron, and milk. Meanwhile, in the medieval French cookbook "Le Viandier," the eggs are poached in oil.