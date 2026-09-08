The Popular Sauce Anthony Bourdain Avoided Ordering On Poached Eggs

A perfectly poached egg with a runny center is delightful on a slice of toasted sourdough, but add a drizzle of sauce and this humble dish is transformed into an upmarket brunch that could easily be served at a bougie restaurant. However, there's one popular sauce that iconic chef Anthony Bourdain avoided ordering on poached eggs: hollandaise. An emulsion of butter, egg yolks, lemon juice, and seasonings, hollandaise often makes an appearance on brunch dishes like Eggs Benedict. Funnily enough, Anthony Bourdain famously hated brunch because he equated his time as a brunch cook with periods of his life where he was struggling with substance abuse. But, why did he avoid Hollandaise in particular? Bourdain described it as "a veritable petri-dish of biohazards" in his memoir "Kitchen Confidential."

"Bacteria love hollandaise," Bourdain explained, "and hollandaise, that delicate emulsion of egg yolks and clarified butter, must be held at a temperature not too hot nor too cold, lest it break when spooned over your poached eggs. Unfortunately, this lukewarm holding temperature is also the favorite environment for bacteria to copulate and reproduce in." If you've ever made Hollandaise before, you'll already be aware of how tricky it can be to achieve the sauce's distinctive creamy texture and keep it that way (the ingredients are whisked constantly over simmering water until velvety smooth). The French sauce is also prone to splitting when reheated, which is why chefs have to stabilize it by keeping it warm. A steady temperature prevents curdling and guarantees it looks appealing when served.