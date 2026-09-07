The Dallas Cowboys Follow This 90/10 Rule From Their Nutritionist
What do professional football players eat before games? For the Dallas Cowboys, eating for performance is incredibly important, but that doesn't mean a strict diet can't leave room for flexibility. The team's 90/10 approach to nutrition keeps 90% of food choices focused on training, recovery, and performance, while the remaining 10% is reserved for players' favorite foods. Scott Sehnert, the Cowboys' director of sports performance and a registered dietitian, told InsideHook that he generally recommends an 80/20 balance for most people, but prefers the Cowboys players to stay closer to 90/10.
Rather than giving every player the same menu, Sehnert starts with whole foods and individualizes nutrition based on the athlete's needs. Meals emphasize carbohydrate sources, protein, fruits, and vegetables, but the amounts can vary depending on position, body size, and training demands (although there is one unexpected food on NFL sidelines to help replenish electrolytes for all). A lineman and a wide receiver, for example, can have very different energy and fueling needs, so they aren't expected to eat exactly the same way. High-carbohydrate foods such as rice and potatoes appear among foods commonly recommended for football players, since carbohydrates help provide fuel for the demands of training and game day.
The other 10% is for morale meals
The other 10% is where the Cowboys make room for what Scott Sehnert calls "morale meals" rather than cheat meals. He told InsideHook those meals might include a barbecue spread or another favorite comfort food at the team facility. ESPN reported that at Cowboys training camp, players could count on options such as chicken breast, turkey burgers, or hamburgers, while some days featured food trucks or dinner prepared by a barbecue expert. "You have to enjoy food. It brings pleasure," Sehnert said. The emphasis isn't on cutting out favorite foods, but on fitting them into an eating pattern that otherwise supports the demands of professional football.
Cowboys players have plenty of personal favorites that are healthy, too. In a 2023 Sports Illustrated profile of personal chef Manwell "Chef Hoppie" McLean, Dak Prescott's most-requested dishes were jerk chicken and salmon, while CeeDee Lamb's meals could include combinations like crab-and-spinach dip with salmon on grilled cheese. These choices look a little different from the brisket, ribs, Texas nachos, and other Dallas Cowboys stadium food fans enjoy on game day, but they offer a more personal look at the foods Cowboys players enjoy off the field.