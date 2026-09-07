The Dallas Cowboys Follow This 90/10 Rule From Their Nutritionist

What do professional football players eat before games? For the Dallas Cowboys, eating for performance is incredibly important, but that doesn't mean a strict diet can't leave room for flexibility. The team's 90/10 approach to nutrition keeps 90% of food choices focused on training, recovery, and performance, while the remaining 10% is reserved for players' favorite foods. Scott Sehnert, the Cowboys' director of sports performance and a registered dietitian, told InsideHook that he generally recommends an 80/20 balance for most people, but prefers the Cowboys players to stay closer to 90/10.

Rather than giving every player the same menu, Sehnert starts with whole foods and individualizes nutrition based on the athlete's needs. Meals emphasize carbohydrate sources, protein, fruits, and vegetables, but the amounts can vary depending on position, body size, and training demands (although there is one unexpected food on NFL sidelines to help replenish electrolytes for all). A lineman and a wide receiver, for example, can have very different energy and fueling needs, so they aren't expected to eat exactly the same way. High-carbohydrate foods such as rice and potatoes appear among foods commonly recommended for football players, since carbohydrates help provide fuel for the demands of training and game day.