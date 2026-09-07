The Old-School Sandwich Beloved By Barbara Streisand

Every celeb has their favorite sandwich, from Elvis's fried peanut butter and banana sammie to Elton John's pared-back cheese and tomato on whole-wheat. Some come with a twist, such as Julia Robert's PB&J with smashed sour cream and onion potato chips, while others are completely off-piste, like with Ryan Gosling's frozen ice cream sandwich. Meanwhile, the hoagie that songstress Barbara Streisand loves has more of an old-school vibe and is almost identical to a Rachel sandwich (the cousin of the Reuben, which was created in 1928).

In a series of rapid-fire questions on an episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Streisand answered, "I would have to say turkey — dark turkey — with coleslaw and Russian dressing," when asked to name her favorite sandwich, adding that it would be served on rye bread. This combo is strikingly similar to a Rachel sandwich, which is also made on rye bread and features a filling of pastrami or turkey, that's topped with coleslaw (instead of the tangy sauerkraut that graces a Reuben) and a slice of Swiss cheese. While Streisand doesn't out and out name her favorite sandwich as a Rachel, her description does feature all the same elements, apart from the cheese. A slather of Russian dressing is also the norm on a Rachel, but it can be subbed for Thousand Island, French dressing, or even barbecue sauce for a tangier and smokier finish.