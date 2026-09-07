The Old-School Sandwich Beloved By Barbara Streisand
Every celeb has their favorite sandwich, from Elvis's fried peanut butter and banana sammie to Elton John's pared-back cheese and tomato on whole-wheat. Some come with a twist, such as Julia Robert's PB&J with smashed sour cream and onion potato chips, while others are completely off-piste, like with Ryan Gosling's frozen ice cream sandwich. Meanwhile, the hoagie that songstress Barbara Streisand loves has more of an old-school vibe and is almost identical to a Rachel sandwich (the cousin of the Reuben, which was created in 1928).
In a series of rapid-fire questions on an episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Streisand answered, "I would have to say turkey — dark turkey — with coleslaw and Russian dressing," when asked to name her favorite sandwich, adding that it would be served on rye bread. This combo is strikingly similar to a Rachel sandwich, which is also made on rye bread and features a filling of pastrami or turkey, that's topped with coleslaw (instead of the tangy sauerkraut that graces a Reuben) and a slice of Swiss cheese. While Streisand doesn't out and out name her favorite sandwich as a Rachel, her description does feature all the same elements, apart from the cheese. A slather of Russian dressing is also the norm on a Rachel, but it can be subbed for Thousand Island, French dressing, or even barbecue sauce for a tangier and smokier finish.
Barbara Streisand prefers dark turkey meat in her favorite sammy
Aside from nixing the Swiss cheese in her order, Barbara Streisand made it a point to stress that her favorite sandwich includes dark turkey meat. Dark turkey meat comes from thighs and drumsticks, versus the breast, and has a stronger flavor and moister texture than its white counterpart, which can often taste dry and bland. This is because the dark meat originates from parts of the bird that work harder physically and get their fuel from fat. However, even dark turkey can be drier than other deli meats like pastrami, which is where the moisture from the coleslaw comes into its own in a Rachel sammie, providing a satisfying mouthfeel and crunch.
Meanwhile, the Russian dressing lends the turkey and creamy slaw a touch of warming heat and savoriness via the prepared horseradish and Worcestershire sauce that's used to make it. The difference between Russian dressing and Thousand Island dressing, which are both made with a base of mayo and ketchup, is that the former is spicier. This kick lifts the mellow flavor of the turkey and elevates the deep earthiness of the rye bread. The Rachel sandwich is toasted in the same way as a Reuben to melt the cheese. As Streisand's version omits the cheese, it doesn't have that gooey layer inside, however, the crisped up Rye bread does provide an inviting texture.