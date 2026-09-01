The Retro '50s Dish That Made Bologna The Star

A fried bologna sandwich is an iconic old-school staple, but if you're looking for something a little fancier with a retro vibe to bring to a potluck, consider assembling a bologna cake. This 1950s dish turned a stack of unassuming bologna slices into the star of the show with nothing but a smear of seasoned cream cheese and some careful styling. While the finished ensemble was savory and eaten as a dip or appetizer, it mimicked the appearance of a frosted layer cake — or maybe a gateau de mille crepes — giving it an element of surprise.

The exact origins of bologna cake are unknown, but some believe it was dreamed up in the 1950s as a joke. The basic recipe has been recreated by many online food influencers, and one Instagram user described it as the "poor man's pâté."

To make it, simply spread cream cheese over a round of bologna, place another slice on top, and repeat the process until you've created a little tower. Pat the slices dry first so they don't slip. Then, coat the entire stack in another layer of cream cheese, just like a frosted cake, and adorn it with decorative piping and toppings.