Stop Wrecking Breakfast: Follow This Tip For The Best Scrambled Eggs
The best breakfast joints make the fluffiest pancakes, crispiest hash browns, and flakiest biscuits. However, it's the quality of the scrambled eggs that truly exemplifies the skills of the chef. Cook them for just a moment too long and they end up rubbery and unpalatable. That said, timing alone isn't the only problem. You might actually be wrecking your homemade breakfast by using fridge-cold eggs. If you want to make restaurant-worthy scrambled eggs, take them out of the fridge in advance.
While the FDA advises storing eggs promptly in the fridge to prevent illness from bacteria, you should always bring them to room temperature before making a batch of scrambled eggs to ensure they cook evenly. If you pour your fridge-cold whisked eggs into a hot pan, they'll be exposed to thermal shock (a rapid and extreme change in temperature), which will cause the area that hits the skillet first to firm up too quickly. This can result in a scramble that has a rubbery texture and an off-putting sulfurous smell as the natural proteins inside the eggs stick to the bottom of the pan. Conversely, using room-temp eggs will create a scramble that's softer and uniformly cooked; the whisked eggs won't firm up immediately, allowing you to stir them freely until they reach the perfect sweet spot where every curd is consistent and fluffy.
Warm up your eggs on the counter, in water, or in a bowl
If you're in a rush, the quickest method for getting eggs to room temperature is to place them in a bowl and cover them with lukewarm water. After five minutes, your eggs should be warmed up and ready for scrambling. Alternatively, try cracking them into a bowl — removing the shell will increase their surface area and encourage them to warm up faster. Plus, you can take this opportunity to season them with add-ins, like finely chopped herbs, scallions, or cracked black pepper. Otherwise, simply place your eggs on the counter as soon as you step into the kitchen in the morning to take the chill off until you're ready to whip up breakfast (about 15 minutes should be plenty).
Using fresh eggs, setting your stove to medium-low, and continuously moving your whisked eggs around the pan are the best ways to make soft and fluffy scrambled eggs. If they look like they're firming up too quickly, remove them from direct heat and keep stirring. Room temp eggs are also ideal for poaching; the whites won't firm up immediately and will instead surround the yolk in the swirling water, allowing it to remain jammy and soft in the center.