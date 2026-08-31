Stop Wrecking Breakfast: Follow This Tip For The Best Scrambled Eggs

The best breakfast joints make the fluffiest pancakes, crispiest hash browns, and flakiest biscuits. However, it's the quality of the scrambled eggs that truly exemplifies the skills of the chef. Cook them for just a moment too long and they end up rubbery and unpalatable. That said, timing alone isn't the only problem. You might actually be wrecking your homemade breakfast by using fridge-cold eggs. If you want to make restaurant-worthy scrambled eggs, take them out of the fridge in advance.

While the FDA advises storing eggs promptly in the fridge to prevent illness from bacteria, you should always bring them to room temperature before making a batch of scrambled eggs to ensure they cook evenly. If you pour your fridge-cold whisked eggs into a hot pan, they'll be exposed to thermal shock (a rapid and extreme change in temperature), which will cause the area that hits the skillet first to firm up too quickly. This can result in a scramble that has a rubbery texture and an off-putting sulfurous smell as the natural proteins inside the eggs stick to the bottom of the pan. Conversely, using room-temp eggs will create a scramble that's softer and uniformly cooked; the whisked eggs won't firm up immediately, allowing you to stir them freely until they reach the perfect sweet spot where every curd is consistent and fluffy.