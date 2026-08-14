Publix Is Giving Out These 5 Free Samples To Shoppers This Saturday

If you're a loyal Publix shopper, then you're probably already looking forward to this month's tasting event. But for those unfamiliar, Publix is hosting a tasting this Saturday, August 15 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., with five pistachio-themed products for you to try for free. This month's featured freebies are items from a variety of departments across the store: brown butter pistachio shortbread cookies, pistachio-flavored pudding, pistachio frozen yogurt, a pistachio-crusted cod meal, and a pistachio-flavored parfait. Availability may vary by location.

There are a lot of sweet incentives to shopping at Publix; whether it's enjoying the store's BOGO deals or the fact that you can have the deli employees break down a rotisserie chicken for you. But the tasting events are probably at the top of the list of things customers love about Publix. Who doesn't love a freebie? Each month, Publix holds these tastings focused on a seasonal flavor profile or theme, where customers can try new, limited-edition, or regular products they may have missed for free. Last month's tasting was all about getting "backyard-ready," and with the pistachio food trend showing no signs of slowing down, Publix is making it the theme for August.