Publix Is Giving Out These 5 Free Samples To Shoppers This Saturday
If you're a loyal Publix shopper, then you're probably already looking forward to this month's tasting event. But for those unfamiliar, Publix is hosting a tasting this Saturday, August 15 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., with five pistachio-themed products for you to try for free. This month's featured freebies are items from a variety of departments across the store: brown butter pistachio shortbread cookies, pistachio-flavored pudding, pistachio frozen yogurt, a pistachio-crusted cod meal, and a pistachio-flavored parfait. Availability may vary by location.
There are a lot of sweet incentives to shopping at Publix; whether it's enjoying the store's BOGO deals or the fact that you can have the deli employees break down a rotisserie chicken for you. But the tasting events are probably at the top of the list of things customers love about Publix. Who doesn't love a freebie? Each month, Publix holds these tastings focused on a seasonal flavor profile or theme, where customers can try new, limited-edition, or regular products they may have missed for free. Last month's tasting was all about getting "backyard-ready," and with the pistachio food trend showing no signs of slowing down, Publix is making it the theme for August.
It's a pistachio party at Publix this weekend with free samples
When you arrive at your local Publix on Saturday for your free samples, head over to the bakery to grab a brown butter pistachio shortbread cookie. These cookies are only going to be available for a short time, and there's nothing quite like a brown butter-based shortbread cookie. While you're in the bakery, you can check out the store's other limited-edition pistachio-themed bakery items, like the pistachio muffins or the dubai-style pistachio croissants.
If you're still in the mood for a sweet treat, you can head on over to the deli to grab a taste of Publix's limited edition pistachio-flavored pudding. For a slightly healthier option, stroll over to the produce department and get your free sample of the limited edition pistachio-flavored parfait. Both pair pistachio with a silky, sweet, and creamy base. If you want a sweet option that will also offer you some relief from the summer heat, you can get a sample of Publix's pistachio frozen yogurt in the grocery department. And if you're looking for something savory with pistachio incorporated, you can get your free sample of the store's meal for one: pistachio-crusted cod over in the seafood department.