A cross between a pico de gallo and a bean salad, cowboy caviar is also known as Texas caviar in some areas of the U.S. Billed as a mixture of chopped vegetables, such as red onions, sweet corn, tomatoes, bell peppers, and a couple of varieties of canned beans, like black beans or black-eyed peas, this hearty dish is colorful, fresh, and filling. It also has a flexible vibe, which means you can ditch or sub some of the ingredients for whatever you have on hand. However, it's the olive oil and herb dressing that brings all those flavors together to create a cohesive side salad or dip that's perfect for serving at parties and picnics. These two finishing touches are a must for assembling a delectable dressing that sings.

A quality olive oil lends cowboy caviar a delicious fruitiness and a distinctive peppery note that contrasts with the wholesomeness of the vegetables and beans. The oil coats each ingredient and combines with the natural moisture drawn out from the tomatoes, producing a jus at the bottom of the bowl. In some cowboy caviar recipes, a dash of vinegar is added for tartness, but the olive oil is imperative (indeed, Helen Corbitt, the chef who was credited with creating the dish in the 1950s, originally used a vinegary dressing). When combined with chopped cilantro, the olive oil is enlivened with its grassy flavor, earthy quality, and inviting aroma.